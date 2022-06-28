Severe Weather Statement issued for Fillmore by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 17:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-28 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dodge; Mower; Olmsted The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Olmsted County in southeastern Minnesota Northeastern Mower County in southeastern Minnesota Southeastern Dodge County in southeastern Minnesota * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 546 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hayfield, or 13 miles northeast of Austin, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Stewartville around 630 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Oslo, Sargeant,and Hamilton. This includes Interstate 90 in Minnesota between mile markers 199 and 211. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

