Effective: 2022-06-30 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-30 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ashland; Florence; Forest; Iron; Langlade; Lincoln; Marinette; Oneida; Price; Sawyer; Vilas SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 416 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ASHLAND FLORENCE FOREST IRON LANGLADE LINCOLN MARINETTE ONEIDA PRICE SAWYER VILAS

