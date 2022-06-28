ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Citrus, Coastal Hernando, Coastal Hillsborough by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-28 19:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-28 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Citrus; Coastal Hernando; Coastal Hillsborough; Coastal Pasco; Inland Citrus;...

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 19:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-28 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hillsborough; Pasco; Pinellas The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Pasco County in west central Florida Northeastern Pinellas County in west central Florida Northwestern Hillsborough County in west central Florida * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 746 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Greater Northdale, or near Lutz, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tampa, Clearwater, Safety Harbor, West Park, Oldsmar, Trinity, Shady Hills, Lutz, Odessa and Jay B Starkey Wilderness Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Manatee, Sarasota by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 18:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-28 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Manatee; Sarasota The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Manatee County in west central Florida North central Sarasota County in west central Florida * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 651 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Myakka River State Park, or 14 miles east of Sarasota, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lake Manatee State Park, Lakewood Ranch, The Meadows, Desoto Lakes and North Sarasota. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gilchrist by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 20:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-29 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gilchrist THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN GILCHRIST COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 815 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms.
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

