Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Citrus, Coastal Hernando, Coastal Hillsborough by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 19:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-28 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hillsborough; Pasco; Pinellas The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Pasco County in west central Florida Northeastern Pinellas County in west central Florida Northwestern Hillsborough County in west central Florida * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 746 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Greater Northdale, or near Lutz, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tampa, Clearwater, Safety Harbor, West Park, Oldsmar, Trinity, Shady Hills, Lutz, Odessa and Jay B Starkey Wilderness Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO