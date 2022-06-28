ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Suspect in connection to deadly 2020 shooting arrested in California

By Ana Gutierrez
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RjxUd_0gP0kmXZ00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly house party shooting in 2020.

According to Metro police, 21-year-old Charro Kennebruew was arrested in southern California and will be extradited to Las Vegas on open murder charges.

The shooting happened on Oct. 5, 2020 just before 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of Alta and Durango Drives. The victim, identified as 20-year-old Kevin Martinez, was found in the roadway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Several months after the murder, then 19-year-old Myles Coleman, a registered UNLV freshman, was arrested in late March of 2021.

A warrant had been issued for Kennebruew’s arrest a month after the shooting. According to court documents, Coleman and Kennebruew, along with two other men, attended the party and “may have identified [the victim] as a viable target to rob.”

Kennebruew’s booking photo was not provided.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police arrest 18-year-old suspected of stalking, killing victims

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) gave details Thursday of an arrest that took place on Monday, June 27. The suspect of the arrest is 18-year-old Alonzo “AJ” Brown, booked for two cases of stalking and murdering in the past two months. The most recent alleged homicide happened on Thursday, June 23, according to the LVMPD.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
California State
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Alta, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Police#Violent Crime#Durango Drives#Unlv#Nexstar Media Inc
L.A. Weekly

Katherine Garcia Killed in Alleged DUI Crash on U.S. 95 [Las Vegas, NV]

20-Year-Old Woman Dead, Driver Arrested after DUI Collision on U.S. 95. The fatal crash occurred around 10:00 p.m. north of mile marker 39 along the southbound U.S. 95., per initial reports. According to authorities, a blue Honda failed to stay in their marked lane and began to rotate counter-clockwise and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
Fox5 KVVU

Multiple downtown Las Vegas fire victims burglarized

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The largest fire in the city of Las Vegas in 25 years tore through a number of townhomes at Urban Lofts near Fremont and Charleston last week. Now several families are dealing with a new hardship: thieves broke into multiple homes and stole thousands of dollars worth of belongings.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nationwide Report

Male pedestrian dead after a hit-and-run crash in Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

On late Wednesday night, a man lost his life following an auto-pedestrian collision in Las Vegas. As per the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run crash was reported at about 11:16 p.m. on E. Sahara Avenue east of Chapman Drive, between Maryland Parkway and Eastern Avenue. The early reports showed that a possibly newer four-door Sedan was traveling east on Sahara when it hit a man who was walking outside of a crosswalk.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Second man arrested in stolen bulldog death case

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police have arrested a second man in the case of a stolen bulldog’s death. According to a police arrest report, Ivan Medina was initially questioned by officers about the moments that led up to the abduction of a 10-year-old English bulldog named Bamboo. On June 7, officers responded to a […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy