Former Portland-area principal receives 43-year prison sentence for child sex abuse

 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A former principal of a local elementary school will spend over 40 years in prison after he was convicted of sexually abusing multiple students.

Jeffrey Hays was arrested in March of last year on sex abuse charges connected to incidents involving four different students. He was charged with six counts of first-degree sex abuse and one count of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration.

He was principal of Deep Creek Elementary in the Gresham-Barlow School District from 2005 until 2009. He then became executive director at the City View Charter School in Hillsboro.

Hays was convicted by a jury and sentenced Tuesday to 43 years and nine months behind bars.

