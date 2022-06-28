ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown Township, MI

Crews battle fire at Georgetown Twp. used car dealership

By Megan Viecelli
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w67XT_0gP0jrkB00

A fire broke out before 7 p.m. Tuesday at 616 Motors on Chicago Drive in Georgetown Township.

FOX 17 has a crew on scene who says the fire heavily damaged a garage area to the east of the main office building.

FOX 17

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says, as of 8 p.m. Tuesday, fire crews still are on scene investigating. The sheriff's office says the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are not known yet.

FOX 17

The sheriff's office says there are no reports of any injuries from the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 17 as we work to get more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13 ON YOUR SIDE

House fire that killed 1 ruled arson, GRPD says

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department has ruled a June 14 house fire that left one dead as arson. The fire began around 1:15 a.m. at a home in the 1200 block of Bridge Street NW. A 64-year-old man was unable to escape and was found dead in the home. He has been identified as Charles James.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Accidents
Georgetown Township, MI
Accidents
City
Georgetown Township, MI
Georgetown Township, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
iheart.com

Caledonia man, 42, killed in Gaines Township crash

GAINES TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - A man has been killed in a head-on crash yesterday near Cutlerville. It happened before 9 p.m. The Kent County Sheriff's Office says the 42-year-old Caledonia man was heading south on Kalamazoo Avenue and crossed into the northbound lanes. The man died at the scene. The...
CALEDONIA, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Used Cars#Car Dealership#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WWMTCw

Man brings AR-15, shotgun to credit union after threatening employees, deputies say

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — He said was going to "show up and raise some hell," according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. Just before noon Thursday, he seemingly followed through on that promise by showing up to the Omni Credit Union on Dickman Road in Springfield, with a shotgun strapped to his back, a handgun on his hip and an AR-15 in the trunk of his car, deputies said.
SPRINGFIELD, MI
bigrapidsdailynews.com

Lakeview teen suffers medical issue strikes tree with vehicle

A 17-year old Lakeview driver is recovering after striking a tree with his vehicle following a medical incident. Deputies from the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office say it happened Tuesday on 50th Avenue near Jefferson Road. They say the 17-year old male had a medical issue and ran off the road...
LAKEVIEW, MI
Nationwide Report

59-year-old John Meyer dead, woman injured after a motorcycle crash in Barry County (Yankee Springs Township, MI)

59-year-old John Meyer dead, woman injured after a motorcycle crash in Barry County (Yankee Springs Township, MI)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 59-year-old John Meyer, from Caledonia, as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle collision that also injured his 69-year-old wife on Sunday afternoon in Barry County. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash happened near Gun Lake Road on Yankee Springs Road in Yankee Springs Township at approximately 1 p.m. [...]
MICHIGAN STATE
WDBJ7.com

Rockbridge Co. teen found safe, suspect arrested in Michigan for abduction

(WDBJ) - Leighia Perkins, 15, was found safe just after midnight Wednesday in Kalamazoo, Michigan after authorities utilized digital evidence to respond to a home in the Hawley Street area. After being reported missing Monday evening from the Goose Creek Road area of Rockbridge County, multiple social media/internet site/internet service-type...
KALAMAZOO, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy