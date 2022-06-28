Crews battle fire at Georgetown Twp. used car dealership

A fire broke out before 7 p.m. Tuesday at 616 Motors on Chicago Drive in Georgetown Township.

FOX 17 has a crew on scene who says the fire heavily damaged a garage area to the east of the main office building.

FOX 17

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says, as of 8 p.m. Tuesday, fire crews still are on scene investigating. The sheriff's office says the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are not known yet.

FOX 17

The sheriff's office says there are no reports of any injuries from the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 17 as we work to get more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube