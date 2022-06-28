Uvalde School Shooter's Grandmother Released From Hospital

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today announced the expansion of the state’s border security operations by creating Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) strike teams, establishing new vehicle inspection checkpoints targeting semi-trucks, and the deployment of additional resources from the Texas Military Department to mitigate President Biden’s growing border crisis. Following a briefing in Eagle Pass with state and local officials, the Governor was joined at a press conference by DPS Director Steve McCraw, Adjutant General of Texas Maj. Gen. Thomas Suelzer, Maverick County Sheriff Tom Schmerber, Eagle Pass Police Chief Federico Garza, and other local officials.
Comments / 0