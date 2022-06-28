ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde School Shooter's Grandmother Released From Hospital

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe grandmother of the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school was released from...

www.nbcdfw.com

San Antonio Current

Grandmother of Uvalde gunman released from San Antonio hospital a month after he shot her

The grandmother of the 18-year-old gunman responsible for the massacre at Uvalde's Robb Elementary School was released from University Hospital in San Antonio on Tuesday. Celia “Sally” Martinez Gonzales, 66, was released more than a month after being admitted, according to a tweet from the medical facility. Her grandson shot her in the face on May 24, shortly before carrying out an attack against the school that killed 19 children and two teachers.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Uvalde, TX
San Antonio, TX
Texas State
Gonzales, TX
Uvalde, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
ktxs.com

Abilene home pays tribute to Uvalde victims

ABILENE, Texas — A story of Inspiration. An Abilene home has set up crosses in its front yard to pay tribute to the lives lost during the Robb Elementary School shooting last month in Uvalde County. The crosses have names and pictures of each person killed. On May 24th,...
ABILENE, TX
ktoy1047.com

Mother makes emotional appeal during TISD board meeting

Samantha Knox, a mother whose child attends Wake Village Elementary School, voiced her concerns about safety and security at TISD schools in the wake of the Uvalde tragedy. Knox expressed appreciation for WVES but claimed that the school her daughter attends has vulnerable access points just like Robb Elementary in Uvalde.
WAKE VILLAGE, TX
#Elementary School#University Hospital#Violent Crime#Nbc News
devinenews.com

Pursuit ends, fire erupts on family ranch near Devine

When deputies spotted a stolen vehicle coming down I-35 this Monday, June 28, things quickly took a turn for the worse. The driver fled, exiting the interstate and went straight through fences and into a family ranch just south of Devine. The two suspects are still at-large. After going through...
DEVINE, TX
San Antonio Current

Assclown Alert: Calling the Uvalde police response a failure doesn't let DPS's Steven McCraw off the hook

Assclown Alert is a column of opinion, analysis and snark. It would be hard to find anyone willing to disagree with Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw's description of the police response to last month's Uvalde school shooting as an "abject failure." Phrases like "shit show," "profound tragedy" and "national embarrassment" also come to mind.
UVALDE, TX
Gilmer Mirror

Governor Abbott Expands Border Security Operations

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today announced the expansion of the state’s border security operations by creating Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) strike teams, establishing new vehicle inspection checkpoints targeting semi-trucks, and the deployment of additional resources from the Texas Military Department to mitigate President Biden’s growing border crisis. Following a briefing in Eagle Pass with state and local officials, the Governor was joined at a press conference by DPS Director Steve McCraw, Adjutant General of Texas Maj. Gen. Thomas Suelzer, Maverick County Sheriff Tom Schmerber, Eagle Pass Police Chief Federico Garza, and other local officials.
TEXAS STATE
foxsanantonio.com

Uvalde mayor gives testimony, reveals special council meeting happening Thursday

UVALDE, TX - The Texas House’s Robb Elementary School Shooting Investigative committee met once again in Uvalde on Wednesday in a mainly closed-door session. The committee heard testimony from 10 people – four Robb teachers, four Uvalde police department officers, one UPD dispatcher, and mayor Don McLaughlin – but they were all in executive session, which has drawn criticism from around the nation. Especially as their Senate counterparts have had open meetings about the same issues.
UVALDE, TX
wbap.com

Governor Abbott to Update Border Crisis at Wednesday Press Conference

(WBAP/KLIF) — The growing border crisis continues in the wake of more than 50 migrants dying near San Antonio. Governor Greg Abbott will provide a border security update in Eagle Pass, TX, Wednesday afternoon, to address the growing crisis. The governor will update the public on the state’s response to the surge of illegal immigrants, drug trafficking, and gun smuggling. Also appearing at the press conference are Adjutant General of Texas, Thomas Suelzer, and Department of Public Safety Director Steve McGraw.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

