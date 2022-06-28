Fulham look to sign Wolfsburg fullback Kevin Mbabu for around £8m, as they see the former Newcastle man as a cheaper alternative to Liverpool's Neco Williams

Fulham have held talks over an £8m move for Wolfsburg right-back Kevin Mbabu as they consider cheaper options to Liverpool's Neco Williams.

Fulham have been working through a list of options with former Newcastle defender Mbabu, Williams and ex-Everton full back Djibril Sidibe are all being considered.

Liverpool want £15m for Williams with Nottingham Forest and Southampton also keen on the Wales international while Sidibe is available as a free agent.

Kevin Mbabu previously played Premier League football for Newcastle under Rafa Benitez

Mbabu has one year left on contract and Wolfsburg are open to offers as the 27-year old endured a poor end to the Bundesliga season.

Fulham want up to eight players this summer but have been hindered so far by protracted negotiations.

They had hoped to wrap up the £17m signature of Joao Palhinha from Sporting Lisbon but talks have slowed down amid an alleged dispute between agents.

Neco Williams impressed on loan at Fulham last season and helped the club to promotion

They have also made an £8.6m bid for Manchester United's Andreas Pereira. The deal could rise to £11m with bonuses and United are keen to accept if the Brazilian midfielder agrees to move to Craven Cottage.

Fulham were promoted to the Premier League for the third time in five years years last season after winning the Championship.

They will be hoping for a longer stay in the top flight this time round, and that Alexander Mitrovic can replicate last season's goal-a-game scoring record.