10 arrested after Salisbury investigation nets drugs and illegal alcohol sales

SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators have arrested ten people on various charges after a months-long investigation into illegal drugs and alcohol sales in Salisbury.

According to North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement, the investigation stemmed from complaints of illegal drug activity at ABC-licensed convenience stores. Special agents also identified several illegal alcohol businesses operating out of homes.

Investigators executed search warrants at three different locations on Friday seizing two handguns, crack cocaine, approximately one pound of marijuana, and a large amount of cash.

The following people were arrested and charged:

30-year-old Shivam Rajeshbhai Patel of Indian Land, and owner of Red’s Mart convenience store was charged with manufacture of drug paraphernalia, delivery of drug paraphernalia, failure to keep a drug paraphernalia log, knowingly allow violations to occur on the ABC-licensed premises, and failure to superintend the business

54-year-old Paula Regina Jones of Salisbury, a Red’s Mart employee, charged with manufacture of drug paraphernalia, deliver drug paraphernalia, failure to keep a drug paraphernalia log, and knowingly allow violations to occur on the ABC-licensed premises.

38-year-old Kristin Leigh Butler of Salisbury, a Red’s Mart employee, charged with manufacture of drug paraphernalia, deliver drug paraphernalia, failure to keep a drug paraphernalia log, and knowingly allow violations to occur on the ABC-licensed premises.

78-year-old Dennis James Wilks of Salisbury, charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia, and maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances

19-year-old Keshawn Jamaine Stoner of Salisbury, charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia and resisting a police officer.

63-year-old Terry Louis Woods of Salisbury, charged with sell and deliver of cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession of cocaine, sell and deliver of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession of marijuana.

49-year-old Claytonia Antionette Huff of Salisbury, charged with sell and deliver of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of cocaine, sell and deliver of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession of marijuana.

42-year-old Christopher Danelle Weeks of Salisbury, charged with sell of alcoholic beverages without the applicable ABC permit, possess alcoholic beverages for sale without the applicable ABC permits, sell and deliver marijuana, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, maintain a dwelling for controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia.

65-year-old Rosalind Johnson Mcelhaney of Salisbury, charged with possession of alcoholic beverages for sale without the applicable ABC permit, and sell of alcoholic beverages without the applicable ABC permit

30-year-old Weslie Shawnel Fox of Salisbury, charged with sell and deliver of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of marijuana, and maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.