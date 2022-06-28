Miss Arkansas visits Fayetteville

"Not even the streets are straight" in Eureka Springs, Arkansas, as one saying goes. CNN spoke with several residents, from newer arrivals to long-established townsfolk, about why they came to the town, why it's so unique and why, in most cases, they never want to leave.
SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — The Siloam Springs School District will launch a 24/7, anonymous tip line for students, parents and the community at large. Shane Patrick, the district’s assistant superintendent, said this week he signed a contract with a vetted company to put this system in place. “It’s...
The Clinton House Museum in Fayetteville is open again. We take the opportunity to visit archives at the Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History to remember the Clintons' time in Fayetteville. Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks...
Scientists conducting research on tick-transmitted cattle diseases in Arkansas have turned up new samples of the invasive Asian longhorned tick. The Asian longhorned tick, also known as a bush tick, was found in May by Elizabeth Smith, extension entomology program tech for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, who was collecting ticks from cattle at the Savoy Research Complex. The tick was sent to the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, or APHIS, lab for testing. APHIS is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
How will you spend the 4th of July here in the River Valley? There will be a few fun things to do as a family this holiday. Whether you want to enjoy some cool fun by the water or to see the live fireworks show. Fort Smith is a place that always has something fun to do on Independence Day. I will lay out some festivities that will be going on in the town this year.
According to a social media post from the Fayetteville Police Department made shortly after 2:35 p.m. on June 29, the intersection of Poplar Street and Gregg Avenue is shut down after a train collided with a car.
FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to Aric Mitchell, public information officer for the Fort Smith Police Department, at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Monday, workers of West Tree Service notified police they found human skeletal remains in the 2900 block of Cliff Drive in Fort Smith. The remains have been...
Officials backing a new four-year medical school in Bentonville disclosed the next steps in its development Thursday (June 30), including a new name, building plans and location. The independent, nonprofit medical school is the Alice L. Walton School of Medicine. It was previously called Whole Health School of Medicine and...
WASHINGTON, COUNTY, Ark. – Shortly after 1 p.m. reports of a tractor trailer overturned on I-49 near Fayetteville, Ark. ARDOT iDrive Arkansas traffic cameras show the scene. Note: All information is the latest available and presented in real-time. Description. Accident involves a tractor-trailer which has rolled over. Traffic is...
