ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Miss Arkansas visits Fayetteville

KHBS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiss Arkansas visits Fayetteville. Ebony Mitchell, the...

www.4029tv.com

Comments / 1

Related
CNN

Inside Eureka Springs, the Bible Belt's LGBTQ oasis

"Not even the streets are straight" in Eureka Springs, Arkansas, as one saying goes. CNN spoke with several residents, from newer arrivals to long-established townsfolk, about why they came to the town, why it's so unique and why, in most cases, they never want to leave.
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
KHBS

Siloam Springs Schools to launch 24-hour anonymous tip line

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — The Siloam Springs School District will launch a 24/7, anonymous tip line for students, parents and the community at large. Shane Patrick, the district’s assistant superintendent, said this week he signed a contract with a vetted company to put this system in place. “It’s...
kuaf.com

When the Clintons Lived in Fayetteville

The Clinton House Museum in Fayetteville is open again. We take the opportunity to visit archives at the Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History to remember the Clintons' time in Fayetteville. Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, AR
Government
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Society
Local
Arkansas Government
Fayetteville, AR
Society
State
Arkansas State
magnoliareporter.com

Research tracking cattle disease turns up invasive ticks in Washington County

Scientists conducting research on tick-transmitted cattle diseases in Arkansas have turned up new samples of the invasive Asian longhorned tick. The Asian longhorned tick, also known as a bush tick, was found in May by Elizabeth Smith, extension entomology program tech for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, who was collecting ticks from cattle at the Savoy Research Complex. The tick was sent to the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, or APHIS, lab for testing. APHIS is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
KHBS

Inflation impacts Arkansas fireworks

CENTERTON, Ark. — Inflation impacts Arkansas fireworks. A salesperson at a Centerton tent told us sales are slow so far this year.Watch video above for more information!
CENTERTON, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miss Arkansas#Ebony
Cameron Eittreim

July 4th 2022 Celebrations in Fort Smith, Arkansas

How will you spend the 4th of July here in the River Valley? There will be a few fun things to do as a family this holiday. Whether you want to enjoy some cool fun by the water or to see the live fireworks show. Fort Smith is a place that always has something fun to do on Independence Day. I will lay out some festivities that will be going on in the town this year.
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Skeletal remains found in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to Aric Mitchell, public information officer for the Fort Smith Police Department, at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Monday, workers of West Tree Service notified police they found human skeletal remains in the 2900 block of Cliff Drive in Fort Smith. The remains have been...
FORT SMITH, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships

Comments / 0

Community Policy