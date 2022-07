With the Tampa Bay Lightning wrapping up another deep Stanley Cup Playoff run that saw them coming up just two games short of pulling off a historic three-peat, it is now time for the franchise to enter offseason mode. The 2022 offseason won’t be the most active one for Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois, as he has a fairly set roster and little cap space to work with so he won’t be able to break the bank in order to bring fresh faces to the team. This is further exasperated by their big spending at the 2022 Trade Deadline, which left the team with few resources to swing another deal.

TAMPA, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO