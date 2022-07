RALEIGH, N.C. — Legal advocates in Mecklenburg County are pushing for the state to expand Medicaid sooner, rather than later. Douglas Sea, senior attorney and senior program manager at the Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy, said there’s currently a coverage gap in North Carolina that leaves thousands without access to health insurance. He says it's because their income is too high to qualify for Medicaid, but too low for coverage through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace.

