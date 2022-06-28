Creeping up

Britons can expect another day of sunshine and showers following a relatively dry Thursday but a wet weekend is ahead, forecasters say.The Met Office warned of scattered and occasionally heavy showers on Friday, which will be persistent in northeast Scotland in the morning, and could bring gusty winds.Some areas could also be hit with thunder, it said, but added temperatures should be near average for the time of year.Meanwhile, Northern Ireland will likely be met with dense cloud and some heavy rain and wind.To welcome in July, an unsettled weekend is in store with more showers threatening to dampen summer...

