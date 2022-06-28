ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Creeping up

KAAL-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe temperatures, humidity and wind is creeping up a bit for Wednesday. A day filled with...

www.kaaltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Americans warned to stay indoors this weekend as intense heat wave approaches: ‘This will impact everyone’

Residents of some western states may see intense heat this weekend, with temperatures forecasted to reach far above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 C).The heat wave is expected to hit parts of Arizona, California and Nevada especially hard — including the cities of Phoenix, Las Vegas and Sacramento.The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Sacramento warns everyone to be prepared for dangerous heat conditions. “This heat will impact everyone, not just those sensitive to heat risk!” the agency said in a tweet.An “extreme heat watch” has been issued for southern Arizona and nearby parts of California. Isolated areas, inlcuding around Phoenix,...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 6/24 Friday forecast

Forecast: Today's a better looking day with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs closer to normal (low 80s). Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy and mild with temps only falling into the 60s. Tomorrow will be sunny and hotter with highs well into the 80s with some 90s inland. Sunday will remain hot with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.Looking Ahead: Monday will feature showers and cooler temperatures. Expect highs only in the upper 70s to around 80. Sunshine returns on Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s to around 80.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

High heat to scorch Northwest early this week, but relief is on the way

After cooler-than-normal weather held in place in the Pacific Northwest during the spring months, the first taste of summer arrived on Friday and Saturday. While the heat has not been as intense as what was felt during the record-shattering heat last year, high temperatures over 15 degrees Fahrenheit above average have been recorded over the past couple of days. AccuWeather forecasters say the heat will continue into early week, but relief will quickly follow.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Independent

UK weather: Sunshine and showers to persist on Friday ahead of wet weekend

Britons can expect another day of sunshine and showers following a relatively dry Thursday but a wet weekend is ahead, forecasters say.The Met Office warned of scattered and occasionally heavy showers on Friday, which will be persistent in northeast Scotland in the morning, and could bring gusty winds.Some areas could also be hit with thunder, it said, but added temperatures should be near average for the time of year.Meanwhile, Northern Ireland will likely be met with dense cloud and some heavy rain and wind.To welcome in July, an unsettled weekend is in store with more showers threatening to dampen summer...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy