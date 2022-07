For many counties around the Buckeye State, unemployment rates tumbled lower for the month of May. The state jobless rate hit 3.6%, and every county in the area was below that figure. Henry County saw the biggest decline in unemployment, falling from 3.9% in April, to 3.3% for May. Fulton County matched that figure with a jobless rate of 3.3%; while the Defiance County unemployment rate fell from 3.4 to 3.1%. And Williams County held steady with the lowest mark in the four county area at 2.8%. Lowest unemployment in region was Putnam County at 2.2%, and Paulding County at 2.7.

DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO