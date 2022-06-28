ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1-on-1 with Charlotte FC keeper George Marks

By Connor Lomis
 2 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Charlotte FC goalkeeper George Marks joined CSL after making his MLS debut Saturday night.

“It’s been a moment I’ve been preparing for… for definitely this season,” said Marks. “I think for probably my young life.”

RELATED | CF Montréal conquers Charlotte FC 2-1 in rematch

Marks took the helm as FC’s keeper after Kristijan Kahlina was unable to participate due to health and safety protocols.

Marks elaborated on his relationship with Kahlina and what he has learned from him.

“He’s a fantastic guy, he’s a fantastic guy to learn from,” said Marks. “In the prime of his career right now. His professionalism is something to be reckoned with. He’s always willing to give me tips to improve.”

📲 Download the QC News app to take Charlotte Sports Live and the latest news on the go.

When talking about his dreams and aspirations, Marks hinted at potentially playing as a goalkeeper on the U.S. Men’s National Team.

“It would be another dream of mine to play for the National Team someday,” he said. “Right now I think it’s about taking it day-by-day in training. If I work so hard, I’ll be too busy to worry about that stuff and I think eventually the cards will fall in my favor.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Community Policy