Man who hid drugs in child’s backpack gets 7-year sentence

By The Associated Press, Steven Matregrano
 2 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI/AP) — A man who stored more than 1,000 counterfeit Adderall pills containing methamphetamine or fentanyl in a child’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles backpack in the Rhode Island apartment he shared with his three children has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

Davith Hoy, 42, was a wholesaler of methamphetamine and fentanyl pills whose crimes came to light when an alleged dealer he supplied was arrested in an unrelated case, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office in Rhode Island.

The alleged dealer, 38-year-old Ronald Kramer, made a phone call from behind bars that was monitored by authorities, in which he arranged for his girlfriend, 37-year-old Rebecca Beauchamp, to meet Hoy and receive some pills.

Federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives found the drugs in the backpack when they executed a search warrant at Hoy’s Cranston home in March 2021, prosecutors said.

Agents also seized a pill press and other items used to manufacture meth and fentanyl pills that were meant to resemble the prescription drug Adderall, used to treat ADHD.

Hoy pleaded guilty in March to multiple drug charges. He was sentenced to serve 87 months in prison, followed by four years of supervised release.

Kramer and Beauchamp are awaiting trial on methamphetamine trafficking charges.

