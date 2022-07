Click here to read the full article. Chaka Zulu, industry executive and longtime manager of rap star Ludacris, was wounded in a triple shooting in Atlanta on Monday morning (June 27), which left one man dead and another man injured. According to authorities, Zulu, who was rushed to the hospital, is listed in stable condition and recovering from his injuries. One man, 23-year-old Artez Benton of Scottdale, was also taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The identity and condition of the third victim in the shooting have yet to be released. No arrests have been made...

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO