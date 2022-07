It’s no secret that the Los Angeles Dodgers have one the best rosters in baseball, if not the best. They’ve looked the part too. With stars such as Trea Turner, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Max Muncy, they own the second-best record in the National League, as they sit at 45-28 and at the top of the NL West division.

