(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the launch of a new program aimed at helping local courts more efficiently process increasing numbers of court cases. The Office of Criminal Justice Services, which is a division of the Ohio Department of Public Safety, began accepting applications for the new Ohio Court Backlog Reduction Program today. A total of $10 million in funding is available to help courts reduce the time-to-disposition of pending cases, remove barriers to the timely resolution of cases, and apply creative solutions to improve case flow.

OHIO STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO