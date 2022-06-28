Salem Police try new approach to minor traffic violations
By KATU Staff
KATU.com
2 days ago
SALEM, Ore. — The Salem Police Department has joined the Oregon Car Care Program, a project that focuses on improving traffic safety by helping drivers correct minor equipment violations. Starting Tuesday, June 28, officers will issue...
On Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at approximately 9:39 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 99E near milepost 33, near Woodburn. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound gold Chevrolet Classic, operated by a 17-year-old male of Woodburn, passed another vehicle, lost control and collided with a northbound Indian motorcycle, operated by Jamil Nester (52) of Woodburn. The Chevrolet rolled multiple times and came to rest in the southbound ditch. A 13-year-old male was ejected during the collision. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. He was not wearing a seatbelt. The 17-year-old and Nester were transported to an area hospital with injuries. Hwy 99E was closed for approximately 7 hours while the scene was investigated. OSP was assisted by Hubbard Fire Department, Woodburn Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Hubbard Police Department and ODOT. The investigation into this crash in on-going.
Salem, Ore. — The Salem Police Department is now participating in the Oregon Car Care Program, a project that focuses on improving traffic safety by helping drivers correct minor equipment violations with a discount voucher. Effective today, officers will issue vouchers for infractions related to equipment which by law...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. — The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office, along with Gresham Police continued their enhanced public safety campaign over the weekend. Sunday night, June 26, law enforcement officers conducted 57 traffic stops, recovered two stolen vehicles, and arrested 12 individuals. Charges included reckless driving, attempted assault of a...
Portland Police identified 22-year-old Geavauntae Sherman as the man residents in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood reported seeing fatally shot in Raymond Park. Last Monday neighbors were startled by loud cracks in the neighborhood around 10 p.m. After the shots came the screams. The police have not identified any suspects. One resident...
Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, Oregon State Police chase man into city, where he reportedly emerged from his crashed vehicle with a gunA suspect was killed after an attempted traffic stop led to a pursuit and officer-involved shooting in Milwaukie early on Saturday, June 18. Clackamas County officials on Tuesday, June 21, released the identity of the man shot to death following an attempted traffic stop, along with the names of the officers involved in the shooting. Shortly before 1 a.m. June 18, Derrick Dewayne Clark of Tigard was believed to be driving under the influence of intoxicants when law enforcement...
Multnomah County Sheriff's Office diver prepares to enter the river. Multnomah County, OR (Last update, June 27, 2022) - On Monday, June 27, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office River Patrol Unit and Dive Team performed additional searches for the swimmer that went missing on Sunday evening near the western edge of Lemon Island in the Columbia River.
On February 24, 2022, police found the body of a woman near the Springwater Corridor. The medical examiner hasn’t had any luck in identifying the woman and needs the public's help so her family can be informed.
The Forest Grove Police Department reports calls for service from June 10-16, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, June 10 A caller reported a subject wearing a red hood was possibly buying or selling drugs near a local hotel. Officers were unable to locate anyone in the area. A caller reported an argument with their spouse was getting out of hand and requested police assistance. Officers found...
The Scappoose Police Department responded to calls for service from May 23-June 11, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, May 23 Police were dispatched to a death investigation in the 51000 block of Southeast Eighth Street. It was determined that the death occurred due to natural causes. Tuesday, May 24 Police were dispatched to the report of a male juvenile in the 33000 block of Southwest Sycamore...
On June 26, 2022, at approximately 6:45 A.M., A semi-truck with a crane boom and a flatbed trailer was traveling eastbound on I-84 near milepost 42 when a tire blew. The truck, operated by Marvin Klopfenstein (37), plowed through the cement barrier into the east-bound lane where it jackknifed and rolled onto its side. The truck slid on the cement barrier and caught on fire. The driver escaped with only minor injuries. I-84 remains closed in both directions. The Oregon Department of Transportation is diligently working with Gerlock towing and US Ecology on the cleanup. An estimated 200 gallons of fuel, oil, and antifreeze came from the vehicle. The pavement was gouged in places that will need to be repaired before the highway re-opening. OSP was assisted by Multnomah County Sheriff’s office, ODOT, Cascade Locks Fire, Gerlock Towing, and Purdy’s towing. US Ecology responded for environmental cleanup. For information regarding the highway reopening, visit www.tripcheck.com.
SALEM, Ore. — Family and friends of Travis Juetten are offering a 50-thousand dollar reward for information that leads to his killer. On August 13th, 2021 Juetten and his wife Jamilyn were stabbed several times inside of their home on Howell Prairie Road, west of Silverton. Travis died at...
PORTLAND, Ore. — 2 elderly men are in the hospital after The Portland Police Bureau says another man beat them. They say the alleged attack was unprovoked. But, that 39-year-old Keffer White was heard and seen laughing at the 2 seniors because they were “old men.”. PPB says...
A truck driver from Washington state got a ticket and some major trouble when he decided to take Pelton Dam Road late Tuesday night and crashed on the narrow, one-lane Willow Creek Bridge, Jefferson County Sheriff Jason Pollock said.
On June 25, 2022 at approximately 6:58 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle motorcycle crash on Hwy 20 near milepost 55, approximately 25 miles east of Sweet Home. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound blue Harley Davidson Electra Glide, operated by Mark Nelson (57) of Lebanon, lost control and crashed into the westbound embankment. Nelson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by Sweet Home Fire Department and ODOT.
