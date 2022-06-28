Wanted Owensboro man finds himself behind bars

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — After several days of refusing to turn himself in, a wanted Owensboro man has finally been arrested, police say. Jesse King , 38, was booked shortly after midnight Tuesday for his alleged crimes.

Owensboro Police revealed during the previous week that they were looking for King after they say he was involved in a hit-and-run crash with an ambulance. Officials say King talked to deputies over the phone, but would not turn himself in.

Police took to social media to get the word out that they were still looking for him. According to information provided by OPD, King had four active warrants for his arrest.

Jesse King was booked into the Daviess County Detention Center and is facing charges of:

RECKLESS DRIVING

FAILURE TO GIVE ONCOMING VEHICLE 1/2 OF HIGHWAY

IMPROPER PASSING

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT-FAILURE TO RENDER AID OR ASSISTANCE

FAILURE TO APPEAR

NON PAYMENT OF FINES

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA – BUY/POSSESS

FAILURE TO PRODUCE INSURANCE CARD

NO OTHER STATE REGISTRATION RECEIPT

