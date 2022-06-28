Wanted Owensboro man finds himself behind bars
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — After several days of refusing to turn himself in, a wanted Owensboro man has finally been arrested, police say. Jesse King , 38, was booked shortly after midnight Tuesday for his alleged crimes.
Owensboro Police revealed during the previous week that they were looking for King after they say he was involved in a hit-and-run crash with an ambulance. Officials say King talked to deputies over the phone, but would not turn himself in.Evansville man sentenced for hit and run
Police took to social media to get the word out that they were still looking for him. According to information provided by OPD, King had four active warrants for his arrest.
Jesse King was booked into the Daviess County Detention Center and is facing charges of:
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- FAILURE TO GIVE ONCOMING VEHICLE 1/2 OF HIGHWAY
- IMPROPER PASSING
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT-FAILURE TO RENDER AID OR ASSISTANCE
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- NON PAYMENT OF FINES
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
- DRUG PARAPHERNALIA – BUY/POSSESS
- FAILURE TO PRODUCE INSURANCE CARD
- NO OTHER STATE REGISTRATION RECEIPT
Next: Police say driver fled scene after striking 80-year-old manCopyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).
Comments / 0