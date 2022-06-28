ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Wanted Owensboro man finds himself behind bars

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kmWQB_0gP0ZkWO00

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — After several days of refusing to turn himself in, a wanted Owensboro man has finally been arrested, police say. Jesse King , 38, was booked shortly after midnight Tuesday for his alleged crimes.

Owensboro Police revealed during the previous week that they were looking for King after they say he was involved in a hit-and-run crash with an ambulance. Officials say King talked to deputies over the phone, but would not turn himself in.

Evansville man sentenced for hit and run

Police took to social media to get the word out that they were still looking for him. According to information provided by OPD, King had four active warrants for his arrest.

Jesse King was booked into the Daviess County Detention Center and is facing charges of:

  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • FAILURE TO GIVE ONCOMING VEHICLE 1/2 OF HIGHWAY
  • IMPROPER PASSING
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT-FAILURE TO RENDER AID OR ASSISTANCE
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • NON PAYMENT OF FINES
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
  • DRUG PARAPHERNALIA – BUY/POSSESS
  • FAILURE TO PRODUCE INSURANCE CARD
  • NO OTHER STATE REGISTRATION RECEIPT

Next: Police say driver fled scene after striking 80-year-old man

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnky.com

Twelve arrested as suspects in drug trafficking ring

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging twelve individuals with conspiracies to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine. A release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Indiana stated three of the defendants are also charged with illegally possessing firearms as convicted felons.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro police reminds public about fireworks use

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) sent out a reminder about fireworks to the public on June 30. OPD encourages everyone to celebrate Independence Day in a safe and responsible manner but reminds everyone there are rules for using fireworks in Owensboro city limits. These rules include: Fireworks may only be used […]
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Gun fired outside of bank in downtown Evansville

Police are investigating a shooting that happened in downtown Evansville on Thursday. The Evansville Police Department says officers were originally called outside of the Old National Bank at the corner of Riverside Drive and One Main Street for a "disorderly conduct" incident. A short time later, police say another 911...
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Owensboro, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
WEHT/WTVW

DCSO: Owensboro man dies in morning wreck

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Christopher Q. McCrady, 46, of Owensboro, died in a wreck this morning. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) says on June 30 at 4:44 a.m., DCSO, the Utica Fire Department, Daviess County Fire Department, and AMR were dispatched to a one vehicle collision In the 10000 block of U.S. Highway […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Union County man leads police on wild chase

UNIONTOWN, Ky. (WEHT) – Union County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) deputies were led on a wild chase through Uniontown and into rural Union County on June 29 about 10:40 p.m. Deputies arrested Michael Williams for multiple charges. UCSO’s deputies said they attempted a traffic stop on a black Buick driven by Williams at Division and Third […]
UNION COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Owensboro Police#Opd#King#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
WISH-TV

12 arrested for drug trafficking organization in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — 12 people were arrested in Evansville for their alleged involvement in a drug trafficking organization dealing cocaine and methamphetamine. Three of the people involved were also charged with illegally possessing firearms as convicted felons. The indictment was unsealed Wednesday following their arrests. Investigators have seized...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Man wanted out of Henderson for strangulation

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Police Department started a new trend on their Facebook every week that they call, “Warrant Wednesday“. This week, HPD is asking for the public’s help to find 29-year-old Damian J. Johnson. Police say Johnson has a warrant of arrest for strangulation, burglary, and criminal mischief. According to HPD, Johnson also […]
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Man sentenced for attempted murder in Evansville

Rockport man arrested in connection to 2021 US Capitol riot. Hopkins Co. auto body carries on with repairs for tornado-damaged cars. Hopkins Co. auto body carries on with repairs for tornado-damaged cars. Names and charges released in DEA drug raid in Evansville. Updated: 5 hours ago. Names and charges released...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Police: 4 catalytic converters stolen from Evansville dealership

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating after they say four catalytic converters were stolen from an Evansville car dealership. They were called to Romaine Cross Pointe Auto on East Divison Street Wednesday. Officers say four converters were taken off vehicles that were sitting in the lot. According to a...
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WEHT/WTVW

Man sentenced to 5 years in prison for illegally possessing a firearm

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Matthew Allen Green, 39, of Evansville, was sentenced to five years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.  According to court documents, on November 10, 2020, law enforcement officers stopped a truck driven by Green after seeing many traffic violations and Green was the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Dubois Co. Authorities Searching for Stolen Trailer

The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in reference to a stolen trailer. Authorities say the trailer was taken from Dubois County Garage Doors during the early morning hours of Sunday, June 26th. The trailer is a Gator Made 20 Lowboy and is about 20...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Man sentenced in federal gun case after Evansville arrest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Federal authorities say a man who was arrested in Evansville has been sentenced. 36-year-old Rodney Allen Cannon, Jr., of Indianapolis, was sentenced to four years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm and for violating the conditions of his federal supervised release.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Coroner: White died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Warrick County Coroner says the man who died after a police standoff in Warrick County shot himself. The coroner says on June 23 it was called to the 700 block of Clutter Road in Lynnville. The coroner says upon arrival, the deceased was determined to be Michael E. White, […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Crash with Evansville bus leaves driver unresponsive

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say an overnight crash between a vehicle and a city bus left one person hospitalized late Monday night. Around 11:22 p.m., EPD reports officers were dispatched to Lincoln Avenue for an accident with injuries. Upon arrival, police state they found the driver of the vehicle involved unresponsive. According to a […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy