It was a wild day for the Big Ten on Thursday and will be known as a landscape-shifting day in all of college athletics. News broke in the early afternoon on Thursday that the Big Ten would add USC and UCLA as new members of the conference. It was officially confirmed by the conference hours later, with the two California schools making a massive jump to join the Big Ten. The Trojans and Bruins will officially join the league in 2024.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 27 MINUTES AGO