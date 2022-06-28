Mike Bianco Wins Coach of the Year
OXFORD, Miss (WJTV)- Mike Bianco has been named Collegiate Baseball’s national coach of the year.
Bianco led Ole Miss to their first ever College World Series championship this season.
This is the second time in 3 years Bianco has won the award with the other coming in 2020.
