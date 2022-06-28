ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Mike Bianco Wins Coach of the Year

By Blake Levine
 2 days ago

OXFORD, Miss (WJTV)- Mike Bianco has been named Collegiate Baseball’s national coach of the year.

Bianco led Ole Miss to their first ever College World Series championship this season.

This is the second time in 3 years Bianco has won the award with the other coming in 2020.

colliervilleh-i.com

Collierville native helps lead team to College World Series title

Collierville’s Jack Dougherty helped lead the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) baseball team to the first Men’s College World Series in school history on Sunday against the University of Oklahoma. Ole Miss (42-23) became the eighth national champion since 2009 to come out of the SEC. Dougherty, a...
WJTV 12

PHOTOS: Ole Miss baseball celebrates championship win

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The Ole Miss baseball team and the City of Oxford celebrated the team’s 2022 NCAA Baseball National Championship win with a parade and celebration. Ole Miss scored twice on wild pitches in a three-run eighth inning and the Rebels won their first national baseball title, sweeping Oklahoma in the College World Series […]
WJTV 12

Ole Miss basketball teams to compete in Bahamas

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The Ole Miss Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams are set to compete in the Bahamas. The women’s basketball team will compete in the 2022 Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championships in Nassau, Bahamas on November 21 and 23. The women’s team will return to the Bahamas for the first time since the […]
extrainningsoftball.com

Savana Sikes Transferring to Ole Miss

Former Georgia infielder Savana Sikes is transferring to Ole Miss, she announced on Tuesday. “Super excited to announce that I will be finishing my academic and athletic career at Ole Miss,” Sikes wrote on social media. “UGA will forever hold a special place in my heart and I cannot thank everyone enough who has supported me along the way. It feels good to be a Rebel!! Hotty Toddy.”
WJTV 12

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach signs 2-year contract extension

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State University (MSU) football coach Mike Leach signed a two-year extension. The Clarion Ledger reported Leach completed two of the four years on his original contract worth about $5 million per year. No details of the contract have been disclosed. Leach lead Mississippi State to a 7-6 finish in 2021.
Neshoba Democrat

Neshoba countians trek to Omaha for the Rebs

Ole Miss baseball fans were in no hurry to leave Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb., Sunday afternoon. The Rebels baseball team had just completed its two-game sweep (10-3, 4-2) of Oklahoma and claimed the first College World Series National championship in school history. “We didn’t want the moment to...
desotocountynews.com

A blessing to others

Photo: Southaven Business Professionals who assisted in Miss Debbie’s home repairs are (from left) Sidney Tapper, Paul Ollar, Cassie Katawar, Frank and Sherri Fairley, and Emily Neal. (Courtesy photo) When a group of businessmen and women were faced with an opportunity to make a dollar, at least in one...
WREG

Major delays in DeSoto after crash on Goodman road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers are to expect delays after a crash on Interstate 55 brought traffic to a halt on Thursday morning. Both lanes between Goodman and Church road are affected due to the crash. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route at this time.
wtva.com

Family lost Lee County home in overnight fire

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A family lost their home during an overnight fire in the Auburn community of Lee County. Mooreville-Eggville Fire Chief Ron Witte said the house is on County Road 1067. He said the fire happened at approximately 3 a.m. on Thursday, June 30. Witte said the family...
bobgermanylaw.com

New Albany, MS – Multiple Injuries in Head-On Crash at MS-15 & CR 88

Local reports claim that 67-year-old Steven Beeneof of Conway, Arkansas was headed southbound in a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu. Beeneof crashed head-on with an oncoming 2015 GMC Sierra operated by 62-year-old Willie Campbell of Holly Springs. There were several people injured, and one person was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment.
desotocountynewsroom.com

Desoto County News Room TV

Do you have some time and a camcorder? We need you to provide video coverage of newsworthy events across DeSoto County. Contact Sam Rikard at weathermayor@gmail.com if you are interested.
wtva.com

Firefighters responded to woods fire near Baldwyn

BALDWYN, Miss. (WTVA) - Volunteer firefighters responded Tuesday afternoon, June 28 to a woods fire near Baldwyn. The location is along Highway 370 near County Road 697. Firefighters from Cedar Hill and Baldwyn responded at approximately 12:30. The small, 1-acre grass fire became a more serious threat when it caught...
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi authorities issue alert for missing teen, two-day-old baby

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 17-year-old Angela Gail Kirk and two-day-old Kyron Legend Kirk of Horn Lake. Angela Gail Kirk is described as a white female, five feet five inches tall, weighing 115 pounds, with brown eyes and brown and green hair. Angela Gail Kirk was last seen wearing a pink sleeveless shirt and green and black pajama pants.
