Jackson, MS

New Horizon hosts job fair in Jackson

By Malaysia McCoy
 2 days ago

JACKSON, Miss ( WJTV ) – New Horizon Church International and the Workforce Development Guide hosted a job fair on Tuesday, June 28.

Leaders said they wanted to host the event to raise awareness about more job and school resources to the community. The event featured five local colleges and universities and ten local businesses.

Karen Stuckey, the workforce development leader for New Horizon Church International, said they have hosted this event for at least 15 years and had a successful turnout.

Medical marijuana job fair held in Byram

Stuckey said this is the first time they have reunited in-person since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m just super excited about this as I am every year,” said Stuckey. “Many participants have came back to our event, as well as we have new businesses, and it’s just exciting being able to help the community seek a job.”

This event was free and open to the public. The organizers also hosted a free food drive-thru event at the church.

Leaders plan to host more job fairs in the future.

