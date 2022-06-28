ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Silver Liz – “Unlikely Girl”

By Will Oliver
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSilver Liz, the Brooklyn-based genre-traversing musical collaboration between Carrie and Matt Wagner is no stranger to these pages. The duo has...

Deadline

Ken Williams Dies: “Everybody Plays The Fool” Songwriter Was 83

Click here to read the full article. Kenneth “Ken” Williams, who wrote or co-wrote more than 500 songs including the classic 1972 hit “Everybody Plays the Fool” recorded by The Main Ingredient with lead vocals by Cuba Gooding Sr., died June 17 following a long non-Covid illness at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, NY. He was 83. His death was announced by his wife, the Broadway actress and singer Mary Seymour Williams. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Although most widely known for “Everybody Plays the Fool,” the classic R&B song he co-wrote with Rudy Clark and J.R. Bailey, Williams...
MANHASSET, NY
Stereogum

Ellen Arkbro & Johan Graden – “Close”

I get along without you very well is the new collaborative album from avant-garde composer Ellen Arkbro and jazz/classical pianist Johan Graden, two Swedes enmeshed in the Berlin new music scene. As explained by Thrill Jockey, the album finds the duo filtering their talents into a more pop-minded context than usual, a premise confirmed by its spectacular opening track. “Close,” which also embodies the project’s slow-burn creative process, finds Arkbro singing with a sort of plaintive wonder over classical instrumentats played with post-rock purpose. Deployed like this, the various brass and woodwind sounds remind me of the Notwist — especially when Graden’s synth drones enter the frame — though this music is far more glacial in tempo and organic in texture. Let it wash over you below.
ROCK MUSIC
SFGate

City Girls, Usher Head to the Roller Rink for ‘Good Love’ Video

Sun’s out, skates out! On Thursday, the City Girls dropped their summer bop “Good Love” alongside Usher, accompanied by a colorful, summer-ready video just in time for Fourth of July weekend. “Ladies in the house tonight, if you’re ready,” Usher sings on the sensual track. “Get freaky....
MUSIC
Herbie J Pilato

“Beach Boy” Brian Wilson and “Wheel of Fortune” Dream Vanna White: When Two Very Different Legends Met

As a Page for NBC in the “Big ‘80s,” I worked on a great many game shows that were taped at the Burbank studios during that era. SuperPassword, The New Let’s Make A Deal, Scrabble, and Wheel of Fortune. Next to Jeopardy and The Price is Right (on CBS), Wheel Of Fortune remains one of the most popular, long-lasting game shows to air on any network, broadcast, cable, syndicated, or otherwise. Like Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune was created by talk show icon and media mogul Merv Griffin.
BURBANK, CA
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
NME

The most magical moments from Lorde’s mystical Glastonbury set

There have been giant leaps forward taken all across Glastonbury 2022, but not many have been as powerful and meaningful as Lorde‘s debut appearance on the Pyramid Stage. Following on from when her electrifying ‘Melodrama’ album was showcased at Worthy Farm in 2017, tonight (June 26) the New Zealand vocalist and songwriter invited thousands of fans to play out their own dramas through her music – all while performing one of her biggest festival shows to date.
MUSIC
Person
Matt Wagner
UPI News

Paris Jackson performs 'Lighthouse' on 'Tonight Show'

June 22 (UPI) -- Paris Jackson performed her song "Lighthouse" on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday. The 24-year-old wore a short earth-toned dress and sang, "I'm the flask in your pocket on a rainy day/And she's the one that you share it with on the train/And you burn your throat/Intoxicated on what could have been our love."
MUSIC
thesource.com

‘The Last Days of Black Rob’ Documentary coming soon to Tubi

‘The Last Days of Black Rob’ is set to document the finals days leading up to the untimely death of former Bad Boy rapper, Black Rob. The East Harlem native died in April 2021 after suffering from kidney failure. The documentary is executive produced by GE Films, Goldmouf Famgoon,...
MOVIES
WEKU

Meghan Stabile, promoter who united jazz and hip-hop, dead at 39

Meghan Stabile, a promoter, presenter and producer whose impassioned advocacy helped spark a resurgence of mainstream interest in jazz, particularly among young artists and audiences of color, died on Sunday, June 12 in Valrico, Fla. She was 39. Bikbaye Inejnema, who served as her counselor over the last three years,...
VALRICO, FL
POPSUGAR

Chlöe Treats Us to a Sexy "Surprise" With Her New Video

Chlöe gave fans a sweet surprise on Friday: a new song complete with a music video. After teasing the track on Wednesday, the 23-year-old singer released her third solo single, titled "Surprise," and boy, is it steamy. "Give me your money, baby, I'll make it rain for you," Chlöe sings over the sultry beat. "Feel like you cheatin' the positions I play for you. Surprise, tonight you get my freaky side."
CELEBRITIES
The Boot

Bailey Zimmerman’s ‘Rock and a Hard Place’ Video Is Heartbreaking [Watch]

Fast-rising country newcomer Bailey Zimmerman has just unveiled an emotional and all-too-relatable music video for his latest song, "Rock and a Hard Place." The heart-racing visual vividly depicts what happens when a couple is on the verge of a breakup. Zimmerman, who acts as the fictional protagonist, is still in love with his wife, but unfortunately, her heart’s moved on to another guy. He’s both confused and torn apart because he thought they were committed to a lifelong future together.
MUSIC
Variety

Beta Teams With Morena, Disney+ on Series ‘The Invisible Girl’

Click here to read the full article. Beta Film has partnered with Morena Films and Disney + Spain, picking up international distribution rights to the young-adult mystery drama “The Invisible Girl,” based on the best-selling book trilogy of the same name by Blue Jeans, a leading figure in YA literature. The eight-hour series is being shot in Carmona, Southern Spain, and in various locations across the province of Seville, among them El Viso del Alcor and Gerena. The thriller series, produced by Morena Films, stars Daniel Grao (“Hit,” “Julieta,” “Gigantes”) and Zoe Stein (“Mantícora,” “Merlí.Sapere Aude”), playing father and daughter involved...
MOVIES
Music
NME

Hyolyn drops powerful music video for ‘Waka Boom (My Way)’

Ex-SISTAR member Hyolyn has shared the music video for her Queendom 2 finale single ‘Waka Boom (My Way)’. Set in a barren desert and a construction site, the K-pop idol shows off the intense choreography to the powerful dance track, with rapper Lee Young-ji later appearing to perform her verse in the song’s bridge.
THEATER & DANCE
Stereogum

Tiësto & Charli XCX – “Hot In It”

Avant-pop superstar Charli XCX just released her album Crash (and its deluxe edition) a few months ago, and she’s already got new stuff popping off. In the run-up to the new album, Charli talked about entering her sellout era. She was presumably joking, but her latest track definitely has some sellout-era vibes working for it. The new single “Hot In It” is Charli’s first proper team-up with the Dutch festival-EDM superstar Tiësto, who once remixed her 2015 single “Break The Rules.” The new Tiësto/Charli team-up sounds like it was built specifically for TikTok.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Moor Mother: Jazz Codes review – a stunning continuum of Black music

As a poet, composer, educator, audiovisual artist, activist and playwright, Moor Mother’s Camae Ayewa connects with people in any environment – be it her native Philly DIY scene, teaching in LA or her residency at Cern. She dubs her approach “Black quantum futurism”, exploring sound’s potential to evoke memories as a vehicle for navigating time. Thus her music sustains a constant, complementary tension between the hushed, folkloric mantras and defiant Afrofuturist litanies she shares, her sound drawing freely from noise, jazz, blues and beats while respecting the practice of each mode. Her latest album is an ambitious anthropological undertaking, looking to map out a history of Black classical – music of the jazz continuum – that stretches into the future as well as the past.
MUSIC

