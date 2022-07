Click here to read the full article. In a few short days, America will be celebrating its independence and all things American. And even though most apparel sold in the States is made offshore, there is a contingent of designers and brands that might consider trumpeting their roles as Made in USA creators. Especially since research shows this is something that matters to U.S. consumers. These days, designers making apparel here in the U.S. are few and far between. Currently, more than 97 percent of apparel sold here is made in other countries, according to the American Apparel and Footwear Association....

