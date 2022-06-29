ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

New Mexico certifies primary election results after standoff

By MORGAN LEE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00avoF_0gP0GCfj00
1 of 5

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s state election board on Tuesday certified results of a primary that was nearly derailed by county officials amid voter anger and distrust fueled by unfounded conspiracies about vote-counting equipment and election procedures.

Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, both Democrats, voted together to endorse the election results as members of the state election canvassing board, at a sparsely attended meeting in the state Capitol. A third board member, state Supreme Court Chief Justice Shannon Bacon, had a scheduling conflict and was attending a retreat with chief judges and court executive officers.

County commissioners in politically conservative Otero County initially refused to certify local primary election results because of unspecified concerns with Dominion voting systems, a target of widespread conspiracy theories since the 2020 presidential election.

Two of three county commissioners relented and certified the primary results under an order from the New Mexico Supreme Court and pushback from state election regulators and prosecutors.

Outbursts from angry crowds were on display in Torrance and Sandoval counties as local boards certified their local primary results. Those county commissions later approved resolutions that highlight dissatisfaction with election procedures.

Toulouse Oliver said an independent auditor reviewed the primary results with no findings of irregularities. Responding to anger that roiled the county election certification process, Toulouse said “we are just trying to be as transparent as possible about all the different checks and balances that go into ensuring an accurate, fair election.”

She urged people who are concerned about the way elections are run to learn more and volunteer to work as poll workers. She said her office is “strategizing currently about how do we better work with and educate county commissioners.”

“If you have concerns about the integrity of the election, put your money where your mouth is and go work the polls and be part of making sure the election is run legally and fairly,” she said.

At the same time, New Mexico’s top election regulator said that the primary adhered to state and federal election law, and warned that a refusal by county boards to certify the election would disenfranchise voters.

“Had Otero County not certified, they would have just effectively flushed 7,300 votes down the drain for every candidate on the ballot that was entirely within that county,” said Toulouse Oliver, a Democrat who is running for reelection in November against Republican nominee Audrey Trujillo.

In the wake of the election standoff, Torrance County commissioners have approved a resolution that seeks to “verify and audit” the outcome of the primary election using a hand-tally method.

The all-Republican commission continues to raise concerns that the current criteria for certifying state-owned Dominion machines may be outdated. The machines also are tested locally prior to each election in view of the public to ensure they provide an accurate count.

Toulouse Oliver offered assurances that New Mexico is using the most current standards available in the U.S. for certifying vote-tallying machines and related computer coding. She said that state law allows for a discretionary recount with specific procedures.

Election experts say hand-counting of ballots is not only less accurate but extremely labor-intensive, potentially delaying results by weeks if not months in larger counties. They also say it’s unnecessary because voting equipment is tested before and after elections to ensure ballots are read and tallied correctly.

Automatic recounts have been ordered in six local election contests for judges, county commissioners and county assessor with narrow margins of victory.

Comments / 17

Related
krwg.org

New Mexico State Representative enters a no-contest plea in DWI case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Rep. Georgene Louis has. entered a no-contest plea after being charged with drunken driving. She. was arrested by Santa Fe police in the final days of a legislative. session in February. The Albuquerque Journal reports that Louis must. complete 24 hours of...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KGUN 9

Republican candidates face off in Arizona governor forum

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican candidates Kari Lake, Karrin Taylor Robson, Paola Tulliani Zen and Scott Neely took to the debate stage Wednesday evening in the race to become the GOP candidate for Arizona governor. Lake and Robson are largely considered the front-runners in the race. The candidates discussed a...
ARIZONA STATE
KOAT 7

New Mexico Secretary of State says she was threatened

SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico’s top elections regulator says she received threats to her safety via an email and telephone calls to her offices and that the FBI has been notified. Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver on Tuesday told The Associated Press that there have been...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
cbs7.com

Governor Abbott reacts to West Virginia vs. EPA ruling

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) -Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement after the Supreme Court ruled against EPA overreach in West Virginia v. EPA:. “I applaud the Supreme Court’s decision to invalidate the EPA’s power grab and rein in this lawless Biden Administration. Texas joined other States in this case to stop D.C. bureaucrats from imposing costly regulations without any authority from the people’s elected representatives in Congress. Today’s landmark victory against an out-of-control administration is also a big win for Americans who worry about skyrocketing energy costs due to expensive federal regulations that threaten our energy industry. President Biden cannot keep attacking the energy industry and the hardworking men and women who power our nation.”
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

Colorado Secretary of State Primary Election Results

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Election#Dominion Voting Systems#Election Local#Primary Election#Politics State#Election State#Santa Fe#Democrats
The Associated Press

Tennessee August primary voter registration deadline Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennesseans are running out of time to register to vote in the Aug. 4 primary election. By Tuesday’s deadline, U.S. citizens with a driver’s license or a photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security can register at GoVoteTN.com. Or they can download an application and submit or postmark it to the county election commission office by Tuesday.
TENNESSEE STATE
thecentersquare.com

Stitt wins Republican nomination for his post; AG O'Connor defeated

(The Center Square) - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt won the Republican nomination for a second term as governor, defeating three other candidates without a runoff, according to unofficial election results. Stitt took 69% of the vote in Tuesday's primary election. He will face State Superintendent of Instruction Joy Hofmeister, who...
OKLAHOMA STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Iowa Attorney General Refusing to Represent the State in Abortion Case

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller speaks in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowa's Republican governor has rejected two-thirds of the Democratic state attorney general's requests to join multistate lawsuits, under an unusual compromise that has allowed her to repeatedly block the state's involvement in challenges to Trump administration policies. Iowa Attorney General Miller agreed in May 2019 to seek Gov. Kim Reynolds' approval before he would join multistate lawsuits.(AP Photo/Matthew Putney, File)
IOWA STATE
NBC News

Oklahoma Governor Primary Election Results

NBC News isn’t showing a breakdown by type of vote in Oklahoma. Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by the type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. That information isn’t widely available in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

New Mexico to pay feds more than $19M over SNAP mishandling

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico will reportedly pay the federal government more than $19 million to settle a claim by the Department of Agriculture that the state mishandled the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and overpaid some needy families in 2014 and 2016. The Albuquerque Journal reported Tuesday that the state has agreed to spend […]
newmexicopbs.org

NM Governor’s Abortion Action, Middle Rio Grande Water Update & The Journey of African American Homesteaders in New Mexico

This week on New Mexico in Focus, background on two controversial decisions from the highest court in the land. That’s as Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham expands protections for people seeking abortions here in New Mexico. Correspondent Gwyneth Doland speaks with an ACLU attorney about what that means from a legal perspective.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
KELOLAND TV

League of Women Voters file lawsuit against Noem

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another lawsuit is being brought against South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem: This time, it’s about ballot measures. The League of Women Voters of South Dakota have brought a complaint against the governor, interim Attorney General Mark Vargo, and Secretary of State Steve Barnett regarding a 2020 law about who can circulate petitions.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

963K+
Followers
467K+
Post
437M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy