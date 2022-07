Louisiana Attorney General Leads Lawsuit Against Federal Takeover Of Horse Racing. Louisiana – The State of Louisiana, the State of West Virginia, the Louisiana Racing Commission, the Louisiana Horseman’s Benevolent and Protective Association, the Jockeys’ Guild, and owners, trainers, and jockeys filed a lawsuit in the Western District of Louisiana on June 30, 3033, requesting that the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority’s regulations be stayed. The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act, or HISA, was passed in the dead of night on December 22, 2020, and is tucked into the COVID relief package as an attempt to federalize horse racing, an industry that the state of Louisiana has regulated for two centuries.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO