BRISTOL – A motorcyclist was seriously injured during a crash on Pine Street late Tuesday that ended in both the motorcycle and another vehicle catching on fire. Police said the crash was reported around 7:39 p.m. after the driver of the motorcycle, which was described as a Suzuki model, was heading east on Pine when he changed lanes directly in front of a small SUV. According to police, the man on the motorcycle was thrown from the bike as a result of the collision.

BRISTOL, CT ・ 19 HOURS AGO