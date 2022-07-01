Minimum wage in L.A. hits $16.04

LOS ANGELES ( KNX ) – Effective July 1, the minimum wage in the city of Los Angeles will increase to $16.04, $1 more than the current minimum rate of $15.00.

According to the ordinance , all employees working an hourly job will see the increase. Covered employees include those who work at least two hours in any week within the city's limits, whether full-time, part-time, or seasonal.

The new minimum wage rate, according to the city website, is “based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) for the Los Angeles metropolitan area, which is published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.”

More than 600,000 Angelenos make minimum wage in the City, according to Garcetti's office.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles County will raise its minimum wage rate from $15.00 to $15.96. It's more than a 6% increase over the current minimum wage. Future county wage hikes will be based on the Consumer Price Index from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

"This wage adjustment is in line with the spirit of the ordinance to ensure that wages keep pace with inflation and support a stable workforce,” county Department of Consumer and Business Affairs Director Rafael Carbajal noted.

Representatives from the DCBA visited businesses to help clarify the new requirements and encourage accurate compliance.

Other areas in Southern California raising the minimum wage include:

Malibu – from $15.00 to $15.96

Pasadena - from $15.00 to $16.11

Santa Monica - from $15.00 to $15.96

West Hollywood - from $15.50 to $16.50

Employers must post noitces of the wage increases to be visible to employees.

While some see it as a step in the right direction, others say it's still not enough.

“Although this is a good thing that workers are getting a raise, the reality of it all is that even $16 an hour minimum wage," said David Huerta, president of Service Employees International Union-United Service Workers West (SEIU-USWW). "It’s still a struggle for working people to survive in Los Angeles."

