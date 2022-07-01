ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Minimum wage in L.A. hits $16.04

By Daniella De Robbio
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GEAcD_0gP07RNS00

LOS ANGELES ( KNX ) – Effective July 1, the minimum wage in the city of Los Angeles will increase to $16.04, $1 more than the current minimum rate of $15.00.

Photo credit KNX News 97.1 FM

According to the ordinance , all employees working an hourly job will see the increase. Covered employees include those who work at least two hours in any week within the city's limits, whether full-time, part-time, or seasonal.

The new minimum wage rate, according to the city website, is “based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) for the Los Angeles metropolitan area, which is published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.”

More than 600,000 Angelenos make minimum wage in the City, according to Garcetti's office.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles County will raise its minimum wage rate from $15.00 to $15.96. It's more than a 6% increase over the current minimum wage. Future county wage hikes will be based on the Consumer Price Index from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

"This wage adjustment is in line with the spirit of the ordinance to ensure that wages keep pace with inflation and support a stable workforce,” county Department of Consumer and Business Affairs Director Rafael Carbajal noted.

Representatives from the DCBA visited businesses to help clarify the new requirements and encourage accurate compliance.

Other areas in Southern California raising the minimum wage include:
Malibu – from $15.00 to $15.96
Pasadena - from $15.00 to $16.11
Santa Monica - from $15.00 to $15.96
West Hollywood - from $15.50 to $16.50

Employers must post noitces of the wage increases to be visible to employees.

While some see it as a step in the right direction, others say it's still not enough.

“Although this is a good thing that workers are getting a raise, the reality of it all is that even $16 an hour minimum wage," said David Huerta, president of Service Employees International Union-United Service Workers West (SEIU-USWW). "It’s still a struggle for working people to survive in Los Angeles."

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Amancay Tapia

Opinion: Time For Rich Water Wasters to Stop Building Pools in California

In popular Netflix show, Selling Sunset, the mansions on sale for those with very large pockets all have infinite pools for the wealthy buyer to enjoy. Watching the show, I was stunned at how not even once the glamorous state agents or buyers showed concern about the dangers of the draught in Los Angeles. Listening to them, you would think Los Angeles is the land where water never runs out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KABC

Minimum wage earners in LA get a raise–Did you?

(Los Angeles, CA) — Minimum wage earners in the city and county of Los Angeles got a pay raise. In the city, the minimum wage is increasing from 15-dollars to 16-dollars, four-cents per hour. In unincorporated parts of the county, it’s increasing from 15-bucks to 15-96 per hour. The county’s minimum wage has steadily risen each year since 2016. The increases have been pre-determined, but in the future, they’ll be based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

SoCal gas prices set 4th of July record

LOS ANGELES - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County set an Independence Day record Monday, despite decreasing for the 20th consecutive day and 21st time in 22 days. The average price dropped four-tenths of a cent to $6.285, breaking the previous Independence...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Malibu, CA
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Business
Los Angeles County, CA
Business
City
West Hollywood, CA
Local
California Business
City
Santa Monica, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Sfvbj.com

Board Approves Honor Ranch Plan

The Honor Ranch Development Project — a 1.8-million-square-foot project that is designed to include an industrial park, bioscience research offices, retail, and parking and transportation infrastructure — is moving forward in Santa Clarita. The proposed project would be located on approximately 206 acres of undeveloped Los Angeles County...
WDBO

Minimum wage tops $16 per hour in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — The minimum wage rose Friday to $16.04 in Los Angeles as part of the city’s efforts to address income inequality. The increase, which was made official in February, is expected to benefit about 600,000 Los Angeles residents, according to Mayor Eric Garcetti’s office. The mayor spearheaded efforts to raise the minimum wage, the Los Angeles Times reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Where to watch Independence Day parades in Southern California

LOS ANGELES - Parades marking the 246th anniversary of the nation's independence will be held throughout Los Angeles County Monday, including in Santa Monica, where health care, public safety and food service workers will be honored for their work during the coronavirus pandemic. SUGGESTED: Where to watch 4th of July...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Price Index#Knx News 97 1 Fm#Dcba
mynspr.org

California’s change to concealed carry permits would reduce wide variations among counties

Over the last decade, Orange County issued 65,171 permits to carry a concealed handgun and both Fresno and Sacramento counties issued more than 45,000. That’s according to data published online Monday by the California Department of Justice, but which has since been removed after reporters discovered that the open database included the names, home addresses and other personal information of more than 200,000 concealed carry permit holders in the state.
CALIFORNIA STATE
orangecountytribune.com

Signs point up in corona cases

All four major metrics tracking the status of the coronavirus pandemic in Orange County showed increases in Friday’s report. According to the county health care agency, the latest tally of confirmed new cases over a three-day period is 3,826. That’s an average of 1275.3 cases. Friday’s number reflects...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Canyon News

Firework Shows Forced To Cancel Due To Investigation

SANTA MONICA—Multiple cities in Southern California have been forced to cancel their annual Fourth of July fireworks show due to a pending investigation into a Santa Monica based fireworks company led by the California State Marshal. Exposhows Fireworks Events had fraudulently contracted with about two dozen cities across the...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

L.A. County Raises Minimum Wage, Affecting Unincorporated SCV

Los Angeles County is set to raise its minimum wage, affecting the unincorporated areas of the Santa Clarita Valley starting Friday. Angelenos’ wallets are set to see an increase in the minimum wage from the previous $15 per hour to $15.96 dollars per hour, according to L.A. County officials.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Saurabh

3 of the best Taco trucks in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. With residents from all over the world, Los Angeles County is renowned for its multicultural population. The individuals who live here also bring their local delicacies, which enriches the county's food culture and makes it more vibrant than ever before. The highest number of any racial group in Los Angeles County is Hispanic, which makes up 47.98% of the total population. Therefore, it should not be surprising that Mexican cuisine predominates in both high-end restaurants and on the county's streets.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
nationworldnews.com

Real Estate News: A $24 Million Warehouse Is Coming to the Irvine Business Complex

The A Class A Industrial Warehouse will replace the long-standing office building at the Irvine Business Complex. Northern Palisade Partners, an LA-based industrial development firm, has acquired Palisade Red Hill from Warmington Capital Partners for $11 million. The firm will demolish the 36,500-square-foot office building at 18011 Mitchell St., replacing...
IRVINE, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Palmdale: Best 7 Places to visit in Palmdale, CA

"Palmdale, located in the Antelope valley on the west side of Mojave Desert is a small town surrounded by vast desert landscapes that recall the golden age western movies." The US Air Force testing center is one of Palmdale’s most famous features. This was where Lockheed Blackbird, the iconic Lockheed Blackbird, took their first flight.
PALMDALE, CA
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy