Morning Maddhouse: Tuesday Maddhouse ReCap (06/28/22)

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Magnum P.I. has been saved. It came down to the wire but a deal just closed for NBC to order 20 new episodes of the action drama starring Jay Hernandez following its cancellation by CBS last month, I have learned. I hear the 20 episodes will be split into two seasons, bringing the reboot’s run to 96 episodes, with an option for more. In anticipation of the deal closing, CBS Studios, which co-produces the series with Universal TV, did not extend the options on the cast which expire at the end of day today,...

NFL ・ 24 MINUTES AGO