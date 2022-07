MIAMI - Potential Tropical Cyclone Two remains a disturbance Wednesday night as it passes near Aruba and Curacao. The disturbance will continue to track westward across the southern Caribbean Sea while bringing bursts of tropical rain along the Colombian and Venezuelan coasts through Thursday. Then the system will track over warm waters of the southwestern Caribbean Sea which gives it a chance to strengthen to Tropical Storm Bonnie.The storm is forecast to make landfall somewhere between southeastern Nicaragua or northeastern Costa Rica on Friday. It ill race across Central America and into the Pacific by Saturday morning.Two other disturbances are...

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO