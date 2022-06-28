Cruise and learn on Lake Hopatcong’s Floating Classroom

Throughout the years of booking birthday photoshoots for two kids, I’d done all the usual spots, like the beach, a park, and a playground. So when it came time to schedule my daughter’s fifth-birthday photos, my photographer mentioned a gem of a setting I didn’t even know existed so close to home—Frelinghuysen Arboretum in Morristown. Set on over 127 majestic acres, the Frelinghuysen Arboretum has serene gardens, grounds, and trails where families can go to relax, learn, and explore. Its location is Insta-worthy when in full bloom with formal gardens of colorful flowers and has a unique history like much of Morristown. My family loved roaming the gardens, secret pathways, and admiring the mansion, and I highly recommend it for a photoshoot setting or a day out in nature. Read on to know more about Frelinghuysen Arboretum and what you can do during your visit. (featured photo credit: Friends of The Frelinghuysen Arboretum)

