CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Thursday he will call a special session of the legislature to address the state’s laws regarding abortions. The governor said he will call a special session “very, very soon” during his COVID-19 news conference Thursday. He said lawmakers should address the state law regarding abortions that dates back to the 1800s following the Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO