Sam Asghari calls marriage to Britney Spears ‘a fairytale' in exclusive interview

Sam Asghari is opening up about his marriage to pop superstar Britney Spears after their wedding earlier this month.

The Iranian-American actor, who sat down with “Good Morning America" correspondent Will Reeve about his new film, “Hot Seat," said life with Spears is a “fairytale.”

ABC News - PHOTO: Sam Asghari poses for a photo with ABC News' Will Reeve.

“I have to wear this thing now,” Asghari joked, pointing to his ring. “It’s heavy, man.”

“It’s just been surreal,” he added. “We imagined this thing being a fairytale and it was."

Watch the full exclusive interview Wednesday on "Good Morning America."

The couple tied the knot on June 9 in an intimate ceremony at Spears’ home in Thousand Oaks, California. Asghari and Spears first met while on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video in 2016. And after five years together, Asghari popped the question in September 2021.

Star Max/IPX/AP, FILE - PHOTO: Britney Spears and Sam Asghari attend the premiere of "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" in Los Angeles, July 22, 2019.

Asghari's new film, "Hot Seat," which is out July 1, also stars Mel Gibson, Shannen Doherty and Kevin Dillon.