Woman dies after she was hit by a vehicle in Chico

Accident at Hartford Drive Kills Elderly Pedestrian. A pedestrian fatality occurred in Chico on June 28 after an elderly woman was struck by a vehicle. The collision happened at about 10:00 a.m. at the intersection of Hartford Drive at Forest Avenue. When officers with the Chico Police Department arrived at the scene, they discovered Martha Davis, 86, on the ground.
WILLOWS, Calif. — A Willows woman was killed Thursday morning when her car rolled along County Road 60 east of County Road P. According to the CHP, the 40-year-old was traveling westbound on County Road 60 around 5:15 a.m. when she failed to navigate a curve in the road.
THERMALITO, Calif. - A fire Thursday morning destroyed an RV and burned 1/3 of an acre of vegetation in Butte County. The fire was reported at 4:50 a.m. near Grand Avenue and 20th Street in Thermalito. Butte CAL FIRE said an RV was fully engulfed and the flames threatened a...
OROVILLE, Calif. - Oroville police are searching for a man they say is possibly armed, dangerous and a person of interest in a shooting last week. Police said the man is a person of interest in the shooting on Olive Highway near Foothill Boulevard on June 22. The shooting wounded...
CHICO, Calif. — A Chico woman was arrested Tuesday after police received reports that she had been using heroin and methamphetamine around children. According to police, detectives received information that an inmate at the Butte County Jail was regularly communicating with a woman by phone and that during the phone calls the woman was actively using drugs in front of children.
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Chico woman pled guilty to murder in connection to a deadly DUI crash in February 2021 in Butte County. District Attorney Mike Ramsey said Nicole Schalles, 36, was driving on Highway 70 at speeds over 120 mph before crashing into the rear of another vehicle. The other vehicle spun into the opposite lane of traffic and crashed into a vehicle that was traveling the other way.
CHICO, Calif. - Chico Police Department arrested a man suspected of stealing four trailers in Butte County. Detectives with the Chico Police Department were alerted by CHP officers that a man named David Jones, 52, had arranged to sell a trailer on Facebook Marketplace at the parking lot of a nearby casino.
CHICO, Calif. - Drake Afflerbach, a man wanted for shooting into a car in the Cohasset area on June 18 and evading deputies in a car on June 20, was arrested on Wednesday, according to the Chico Police Department. A Chico Police officer received information saying that Afflerbach was hiding...
CHICO, Calif. - A woman suspected of using methamphetamine and heroin in front of children was arrested in Chico on Tuesday, according to the Chico Police Department. Police began the investigation after receiving information from an inmate at the Butte County Jail who was in regular communication with Tara Patterson.
ANDERSON, Calif. - Firefighters said a vegetation fire that was contained in Anderson Thursday morning started by a person cutting their dry grass with a weed whacker. The fire burned less than half an acre after breaking out around 10 a.m. Crews were able to gain control of the fire...
OROVILLE, Calif. — UPDATE, JUNE 30, 9:11 PM:. CAL FIRE says the Nelson Fire is now 50% contained after burning 275 acres near Nelson Avenue and Cottonwood road in Oroville. Butte Unit officials said their firefighters responded to reports of the fast-moving vegetation fire in the Campbell Hills area, near the Thermalito Forebay, at 3:17 p.m. on Thursday.
YUBA CITY, Calif. - Park Avenue between B Street and Franklin Avenue in Yuba City will be temporarily closed due to a car accident, according to the Yuba City Police Department. A car crashed into a phone pole, PG&E are on scene, according to Yuba City Police, working to fix...
OROVILLE, Calif. - Multiple boxes full of firework products were stolen from the Feather River Gymnastics fireworks booth storage bin on Tuesday night in Oroville. The fireworks were going to be a part of the gymnastics' team fundraiser in Oroville, but now they are left with only nine boxes and are out about $11,000. The storage bin originally had about 45 boxes of firework products.
YUBA CITY (CBS13) — A pregnancy resource clinic in Yuba City was vandalized on June 27.
According to their website, A Woman’s Friend Pregnancy Resource Clinic is a licensed community care clinic that provides medical consultations, pregnancy testing, ultrasound exams, STD & STI education, prenatal education, nutrition information, fetal development education, referrals, and practical support.
Vandals threw a rock through the window of the clinic on Monday, smashing the clinic’s windows.
No other businesses in the area were vandalized.
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A 30-year-old man who was convicted of stabbing another man at Comanche Creek has been sentenced to life in prison, according to the Butte County District Attorney. District Attorney Mike Ramsey said Jedidiah Wright, 30, was sentenced after he was found guilty of stabbing and killing...
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - Glenn County Sheriff Richard Warren was hospitalized following a crash in Butte County on Sunday, according to the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office. Enloe Medical Center told Action News Now that Warren is in serious condition. The sheriff’s office said Warren, 55, is being treated for...
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 8:57 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE says the Nelson Fire has reached 50% containment, and it has burned 275 acres. The Butte County Sheriff's Office has lifted the evacuation warning for Butte ONW 737, north of the Afterbay in Oroville. CAL FIRE says the fire is between...
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 9:08 P.M. UPDATE - Two people have been injured in the Sandra Fire, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. One civilian was injured and a person trying to fight the fire. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The BCSO has reduced the BUT-FORB-685...
