Woman dies after she was hit by a vehicle in Chico

OROVILLE, Calif. - Multiple boxes full of firework products were stolen from the Feather River Gymnastics fireworks booth storage bin on Tuesday night in Oroville. The fireworks were going to be a part of the gymnastics' team fundraiser in Oroville, but now they are left with only nine boxes and are out about $11,000. The storage bin originally had about 45 boxes of firework products.

OROVILLE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO