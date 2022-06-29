ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Joy Hofmeister declared Democratic primary candidate in governor race

By KOCO Staff
KOCO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY — Joy Hofmeister has been declared the winner of...

www.koco.com

Comments / 47

Jersey
4d ago

no Demoncraps in Oklahoma office. Red state and will remain so. look what the Demoncraps are doing to our country

Reply(1)
23
Paul Evans
4d ago

i moved here to get away from democrats not one will receive my vote everthing they touch turns to s@#t!

Reply(2)
13
Donald Cowan
3d ago

That's great. Oklahoma will soon be a blue state. The GOP has lost touch with reality and jumped off a cliff by embracing extremist conspiracy theories.

Reply(5)
7
Related
wdnonline.com

Weatherford voters support newcomer in Sen. 26 election

Voters in Weatherford cast their votes Tuesday for candidates and most races mirrored results statewide. One race, for Oklahoma State Senate District 26, however did not. Weatherford voters selected Brady Butler with 52.71 percent of the vote, compared to Darcy Jech, 37.21, and JJ Stitt, 10.07. District-wide, which encompasses 49...
WEATHERFORD, OK
oklahomawatch.org

GOP Race for State Superintendent Is Heading For A Runoff

The top two Republican candidates for state superintendent, Ryan Walters and April Grace, face an Aug. 23 runoff after none of the four candidates received at least 50% of the vote. Walters, the appointed Secretary of Education and executive director of a non-profit, received 41% of the votes in Tuesday’s...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kgou.org

Evaluating key Oklahoma primary election results

Capitol Insider sponsored by the Oklahoma State Medical Association, committed to connecting Oklahoma physicians with matters that are important to Oklahoma patients. More on the vision and mission of OSMA at okmed.org. Dick Pryor: This is Capitol Insider - taking you inside politics, policy and government in Oklahoma. I'm Dick...
OKLAHOMA STATE
oklahomawatch.org

Oklahoma Voters’ Advice For State Leaders: ‘I Don’t Think They’re Working Fast Enough’

Oklahoma voters had plenty of advice for elected leaders Tuesday. On election day, Oklahoma Watch reporters asked voters how well they were being represented by elected leaders and what else they wanted state officials to know. Here is a representative sampling of perspectives from voters interviewed in Arcadia, El Reno, Luther, Moore, various sections of Oklahoma City and Tahlequah:
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Public Schools could be first district to violate CRT ban in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — It's been almost a year since the Oklahoma State Board of Education approved emergency rules for House Bill 1775, which bans critical race theory in Oklahoma. In March, the board adopted more permanent rules. Just last week, Brad Clark, OSDE's legal counsel, announced Governor Stitt...
TULSA, OK
