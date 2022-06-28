ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

Speeding driver in Pontiac Grand Prix hits 2 Dearborn children, flees scene

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEARBORN, Mich. – Two children were injured after a car hit them and fled the scene on Sunday in Dearborn. Home surveillance cameras caught a white Pontiac Grand Prix speeding down Ross Street in Dearborn. According to police, the vehicle struck two children attempting to cross the street. Officials...

