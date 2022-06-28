ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousand Oaks, CA

City of Thousand Oaks Launches Business Recognition Program to Highlight Special Achievements and Contributions of Business Community

toaks.org
 3 days ago

CONTACT: Dusty Russell, Economic Development Analyst, (805) 449-2173; drussell@toaks.org. Alexandra South, Communications Manager, (805) 449-2120; asouth@toaks.org. City of Thousand Oaks Launches Business Recognition Program to Highlight Special Achievements and Contributions of Business Community. THOUSAND OAKS June 28, 2022- In an effort to continue to uplift and support local businesses...

www.toaks.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ventura County Reporter

CANNABIS COMPANIES UNDER CONSIDERATION IN VENTURA | Eight companies in the running ahead of July 18 public meeting

PICTURED: Renderings of the proposed art center were unveiled inside the unfinished building, which could also house a cannabis dispensary next door. Photo by Alex Wilson. Eight cannabis companies are in the running for three permits to operate dispensaries in the city of Ventura, with some trying to sweeten the pot heading into a pivotal city meeting. The final decision on who will be granted the potentially lucrative permits will be made by City Manager Alex McIntyre following a public meeting July 18 where the companies and their supporters will make their cases.
VENTURA, CA
kcrw.com

Born & Razed: Oxnard’s low-paid residents struggle to keep up with cost of living

Greater LA’s special series closely looks at changing neighborhoods across Southern California. Episode two of “Born & Razed” focuses on Oxnard. That’s where Cola Boyy, a musician and activist, is from. He released his debut album “Prosthetic Boombox” in 2021, and he filmed much of the music video for the song “Penny Girl” in Oxnard.
OXNARD, CA
californiaglobe.com

LA City Council Gives Final Approval of $25 Hour Wage Increase For All Private Hospital Workers

The Los Angeles City Council gave a final vote on an ordinance Wednesday to increase the minimum wage for workers at private hospitals to $25 an hour throughout the city. The increase, which will affect all workers in the hospital and not just healthcare workers, has been under discussion since the early days of the pandemic. Due to the increased risk of COVID-19, many leaving positions during the great resignation, as well as the increased difficulty of hiring and retaining employees due to many feeling washed out and under appreciated during the pandemic, the Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers (SEIU-UHW) union began collecting signatures for a ballot initiative to increase the minimum wage for workers at private hospitals to $25 an hour last year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#City Of
HeySoCal

Monrovia Old Town report: Supremely disappointed

Looking for a delicious dinner your family will love? It’s a real crowd pleaser and so easy to make. It’s perfect for these warm summer days and the gals in your Bridge group will just love it! It travels well, too, so be sure to make this for our Concerts in the Park.
MONROVIA, CA
thetouristchecklist.com

25 Best & Fun Things to Do in Ojai (CA)

In search of the best and fun things to do in Ojai, CA?. Ojai is located in Ventura County, right in Ojai Valley, northwestern side of Los Angeles, California, United States. Ojai is a beautiful city with a population of seven thousand, six hundred and thirteen after the 2020 census. It is a friendly and exciting city to visit with the entire family as there is something for everyone to do.
OJAI, CA
Antelope Valley Press

LA County joining new High Desert Corridor agency

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, on Tuesday, unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger that will have the county join a new High Desert Corridor Joint Powers Agency to identify critical funding and facilitate the continued planning, development, and construction of the High Desert Multipurpose Corridor project.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Thousand Oaks, CA
culvercitycrossroads.com

Culver Hotel Goes to Proper Hospitality

The struggles of the hospitality industry during the pandemic have been the cause of many shifts and closures. Today, the Culver Hotel has announced that they will be “joining Proper Hospitality’s family of Collective Hotels.”. According to a social media post commenting on this new partnership, “Proper will...
CULVER CITY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

How Close Is LA County to the Return of Indoor Mask Rules?

An increase this week in the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 raises the possibility that indoor mask rules will return in Los Angeles County, where the figure has see-sawed over the past few weeks, public health officials said Thursday. As of Thursday, there were 808 COVID-positive patients in county...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
santaclaritamagazine.com

Hart & Main is Now Open

Hart & Main is a one-of-a-kind wedding and event venue that is now open to the public with indoor and outdoor options to fit any occasion. This space is well equipped with a full commercial kitchen and bar, a beautiful rooftop deck, bridal and groom suites and features a Mid-century vibe.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
kcrw.com

Oxnard’s housing crunch looks a little different from rest of CA

La Colonia, a neighborhood in Oxnard, consists of single-family homes with gardens and chihuahuas barking behind fences as pedestrians pass by. Cars are parked everywhere in this historically working-class neighborhood. And like much of the U.S., Oxnard is experiencing a lack of housing. The cost of living has risen in...
OXNARD, CA
The Malibu Times

Power outage shuts down Malibu, forces businesses to close

Retail and restaurants businesses at Cross Creek Road were forced to close their doors due to a power outage. The outage also impacted traffic signals from Topanga Canyon to Malibu Canyon. According to the Dispatch Station, the outage occurred around 2:00 p.m. there is no estimated time of restoration. The Whole Foods at Civic Center […] The post Power outage shuts down Malibu, forces businesses to close appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
westsidetoday.com

New Brazilian Restaurant a ‘Hidden Gem’ in Culver City

Sexy Beans, a new member of the Brazilian contingent of the Los Angeles restaurant scene, has opened for business in Culver City using the ghost kitchen Culver City Cuisine. Culver City Cuisine is located at 5660 Selmaraine Drive. The new concept sells feijoada, Brazilian rotisserie chicken, and picanha plates through the ghost kitchen and you have your choice of picking up, doing a take-out order or ordering delivery.
CULVER CITY, CA
LATACO

Taco Turf Wars: A Downtown Taquería Confronts Food Truck Posting Up Right In Front of Its Business

L.A.’s informal economy revolving around the city’s Taco Life is full of unwritten rules and mutual, street-level respect among both brick and mortar businesses, food trucks, and street vendors. Nonetheless, territorial conflicts do come up. A video posted on Pablito’s Tacos Instagram account over the weekend, showing Pablito’s World owner Danny Rodriguez confronting the workers of the Woody’s Grill taco truck, parked directly in front of Rodriguez’s new restaurant in Chinatown, has brought up the age-old question: How far from a brick and mortar restaurant should a mobile food business set up, in order to show respect?
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Los Angeles sick leave policy changes effective July 1

LOS ANGELES - July 1 marks a big day in California as several new laws go into effect. But keep in mind, Los Angeles has several local employment law ordinances in effect. The County of Los Angeles also has some separate local ordinances that apply only to unincorporated areas of the county.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy