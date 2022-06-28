City of Thousand Oaks Launches Business Recognition Program to Highlight Special Achievements and Contributions of Business Community

The Los Angeles City Council gave a final vote on an ordinance Wednesday to increase the minimum wage for workers at private hospitals to $25 an hour throughout the city. The increase, which will affect all workers in the hospital and not just healthcare workers, has been under discussion since the early days of the pandemic. Due to the increased risk of COVID-19, many leaving positions during the great resignation, as well as the increased difficulty of hiring and retaining employees due to many feeling washed out and under appreciated during the pandemic, the Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers (SEIU-UHW) union began collecting signatures for a ballot initiative to increase the minimum wage for workers at private hospitals to $25 an hour last year.

