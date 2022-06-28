2022 Independence Day Fireworks Celebrations for Texarkana Area

Nathan Sloan started Muddy Wing Retrievers in 2015, and it has grown considerably ever since, becoming a premier dog training outfit in the Four States area. Nathan works hard to accommodate clients from all over the country, taking in various dogs for training in basic obedience to progressive hunt testing which has consistently earned them high honors each year. They kennel and care for approximately 45 dogs year-round, and this number may vary with ones coming in for various training purposes. Nathan reports that half of their clientele is seeking training for gun dogs (hunting retriever) and the other half for hunt testing and achieving hunt test titles. MWR is located outside Texarkana in Genoa, Arkansas, and has 3,200 square feet of indoor kennel space along with outdoor training areas. The dogs also travel to other properties for experience with different terrains and conditions. Nathan says he has been blessed and humbled by their success as it has exceeded his expectations, consistently growing since their inception. With countless titles achieved in hunt tests, MWR has a high percentage of passing scores over the past seven years.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO