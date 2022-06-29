ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet Chicago Booth Admissions on the Road

By The Booth Experience
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer is a great time to meet the Admissions team from Chicago Booth as they travel around the globe recruiting for the next class. Here are some locations and dates where you can find members of...

Slipped Disc

Death of a Chicago conductor

Musicians across the city are mourning the loss of Terrance Gray. Mr. Gray’s career as a violinist and conductor garnered him national and international recognition. Born in Wisconsin, he began studying the violin with Elizabeth Grabow Mueller at the age of eight. Mr. Gray went on to study with Marc Zinger and Victor Aitay at DePaul University and later studied with Ruben Gonzalez. He served as concertmaster of the DePaul University Orchestra and as concertmaster of the Civic Orchestra of Chicago. Mr. Gray later became a founding member of Chicago Sinfonietta as well as embarking on the study of conducting.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Your Hometown Eats: Homewood

WGN Radio is showcasing Homewood this month as part of our Your Hometown series. You’ll see some of the best restaurants, coffee shops, bars and spots for dessert in town featured in the Your Hometown: Homewood video and photo gallery, but we wanted to show you where Chicago’s Very Own Eats co-host Michael Piff visited on his shoot earlier in June.
HOMEWOOD, IL
NBC Chicago

2022 Taste of Chicago: Everything You Need to Know

July 8-10 12-8 p.m., Grant Park, Buckingham Fountain (Jackson & Columbus) 5 p.m. - Shaylin B and John The Author, presented by Chicago Made. 5 p.m. - Vivian Garcia and Pinqy Ring, presented by Chicago Made. 6 p.m. - Girl K. 7:15pm - Aterciopelados. Sunday, July 10. DJ: Miss Alex...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago's Minimum Wage Will Increase July 1. Here's How Much it Will Be

Several big measures are going into effect July 1 in Chicago, one of them being an increase in the city's minimum wage. Currently, Chicago's minimum wage is $15 an hour for employers that have 21 or more employees, and $14 an hour for smaller businesses. But July 1, that rate is set to increase, according to officials.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Roof collapses in fire at vacant commercial building in Gary, Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The roof of a vacant commercial building collapsed Thursday morning in Gary, Indiana, as firefighters responded to a fire.The Gary Fire Department said the fire started at 10:20 a.m. at 3820 Broadway.No one was injured during the fire, but the roof of the building collapsed.No other buildings were damaged.Fire crews were still on the scene early Thursday afternoon chasing hotspots.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
GARY, IN
earnthenecklace.com

Robin Baumgarten Is Engaged! Meet the Veteran WGN Anchor

Robin Baumgarten is a Chicago native and the Windy City’s favorite morning anchor. And her personal life is not free of social media curiosity either. The WGN anchor recently revealed she is in a relationship and is engaged to her mystery partner. Her followers want to know who Robin Baumgarten’s boyfriend-turned-fiancé is. However, she is keeping his identity under wraps. We reveal more about her background and family in this Robin Baumgarten wiki.
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Attempted robbery leads to shootout in Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS)– Two men were injured after an attempted robbery led to a shoot in Garfield Park. Police said the victim was was walking to his car nera Avers Avenue and Lake Street around 1 a.m. when a man with a gun tried to rob him. The victim is...
CHICAGO, IL
KICK AM 1530

Illinois is Home to The World’s Largest Laundromat

The Guinness Book of World Records has everything, but I am not sure they know the world's largest laundromat. Dubbed by Reader's Digest as the largest laundromat in the world this not-so-small building has lots of features. You have probably never heard of Berwyn, Illinois (I know I haven't) but I am sure you won't forget it now. The town holds an extremely rare record, home to the world's largest laundromat. It really is more than a laundromat, it has a game room, over 300 machines, and over 13,000 square feet of the building. They have been the world's largest laundromat since 1983, and I am surprised that no one has challenged that record.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Man, 33, shot in Englewood

CHICAGO - A man was shot while walking to his car Wednesday night in the Englewood neighborhood. The 33-year-old was approaching his vehicle around 11:30 p.m. when he saw two men, one of whom pulled out a handgun and started shooting at him in the 6500 block of South Green Street, police said.
CHICAGO, IL

