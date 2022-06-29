Meet Chicago Booth Admissions on the Road

The Guinness Book of World Records has everything, but I am not sure they know the world's largest laundromat. Dubbed by Reader's Digest as the largest laundromat in the world this not-so-small building has lots of features. You have probably never heard of Berwyn, Illinois (I know I haven't) but I am sure you won't forget it now. The town holds an extremely rare record, home to the world's largest laundromat. It really is more than a laundromat, it has a game room, over 300 machines, and over 13,000 square feet of the building. They have been the world's largest laundromat since 1983, and I am surprised that no one has challenged that record.

