Cortland County, NY

STOP-DWI Campaign for July 4th

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A campaign to keep roads safe during the holiday weekend....

Lansing to fill potholes in the town

LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — A town in Tompkins County will be plugging its potholes. Lansing town officials recently approved funding to repair roads. More than $45,000 will be spent. The money will be reimbursed by the state’s Pave Our Potholes program.
LANSING, NY
Tompkins County fines shops for selling illegal vape products

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Penalties for Tompkins County smoke shops. On Tuesday, the Board of Health fined five shops $600 each for selling flavored vape products. Legislative Chair Shawna Black supports heavier fines for repeat offenders. The board fined Dream Smoke Shop in Ithaca $2,500 for having two violations.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Two arrested in Newfield after shooting and assault

NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two Newfield men are charged with multiple felonies. A State Police investigation revealed that 36-year-old Billy Ray Ward and 40-year-old Daniel Swansbrough, Junior had a fight last Monday on Van Buskirk Road in Newfield. Ward allegedly fired an illegal shotgun in the direction of Swansbrough and another man and placed an illegal app on Swansbrough’s phone to monitor his phone calls.
NEWFIELD, NY
Cortlandville hopes to add more sidewalks

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Cortlandville hope to make the town more walkable. Ann Hotchkin is on the town’s Planning Board. She says additional sidewalks are being pursued on Route 281 and Tompkins Street. Hotchkin is trying to secure grant funding for the project. She says adding...
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
SPECIAL REPORT: Closer look at school resource officers

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — School resource officers are becoming a talking point after the mass shooting last month in Uvalde, Texas. Some counties have them, some don’t. Tompkins County does not, but Sheriff Derek Osborne told us recently on Ithaca’s Morning News he’s open to discussions.
ITHACA, NY
Ithaca considers relaunching bike share program

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Bringing back the bikes. Ithaca is considering relaunching its bike share program. Gary Ferguson with the Downtown Ithaca Alliance says the city is trying to get funding. He says scooters are also being looked at.
ITHACA, NY
Kumar wins Democratic primary in Ithaca’s 4th Ward

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Unofficial results are in from Tuesday’s Primary Day elections in Tompkins County. In the Fourth Ward for Ithaca Common Council, Tiffany Kumar received 79 out of 109 ballots cast, edging out incumbent Patrick Mehler. Kumar will appear on the ballot in November. In a...
ITHACA, NY
Ulysses strengthens its cyber security

ULYSSES, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Town of Ulysses is bolstering its protection against breaches. Town Supervisor Katelin Olson says cyber security has become a focus. She says the issue is becoming very expensive. The town plans to have a security consultant review its systems.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Routine immunization clinic reopening in Tompkins County

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Public vaccine clinics are back in Ithaca for the first time since March of 2020. The Tompkins County Health Department announcing that the Community Health Services Immunizations Clinic will reopen on Fridays beginning July 8th. Clinics will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for the underinsured and uninsured. The state funded program covers all immunizations required for school as well as those recommended by the CDC, see below for eligibility requirements and available immunizations. Appointments are required. Contact the Tompkins County Health Department at (607)-274-6604 to schedule.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Report: Owner of historic Marathon hotel considering sale

MARATHON, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Cortland County hotel might soon be on the market. The Cortland Voice reports the Three Bear Inn in Marathon may go up for a sale. It’s been owned and operated by the same person for over 30 years, who says she’s currently in talks with the village about selling the centuries-old property.
MARATHON, NY
Finger Lakes Land Trust receives massive land donation

ENFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) – A land donation for preservation. The Finger Lakes Land Trust announcing a donation of 140 acres and a historic home near Robert H. Treman State Park. The property in the town of Enfield borders the park and was gifted by local Margaret Bald, who passed away in 2020. The home was built in 1882 and will be sold separately as a historic landmark with 3.5 acres. A hiking trail will be created in the remaining land to connect with the Finger Lakes Trail.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY

