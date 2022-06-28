STOP-DWI Campaign for July 4th

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Public vaccine clinics are back in Ithaca for the first time since March of 2020. The Tompkins County Health Department announcing that the Community Health Services Immunizations Clinic will reopen on Fridays beginning July 8th. Clinics will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for the underinsured and uninsured. The state funded program covers all immunizations required for school as well as those recommended by the CDC, see below for eligibility requirements and available immunizations. Appointments are required. Contact the Tompkins County Health Department at (607)-274-6604 to schedule.

TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO