POCATELLO — A man was hospitalized following a two-vehicle wreck near downtown Pocatello on Thursday evening. The 7 p.m. collision between Buick and Dodge sedans occurred at North Fourth Avenue and East Clark Street. The adult male driver of the Buick suffered injuries in the crash and was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center. The man, whose name has not been released, is expected to survive, authorities said. Both cars were totaled in the crash and ended up on East Clark Street following the impact, resulting in the street being shut down for nearly an hour. Further details on the collision are not yet available from Pocatello police, who are investigating the crash.

POCATELLO, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO