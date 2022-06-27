ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boonville, NY

‘Youth Mental Health Day’ at Erwin Park

By Shelby Pay
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOONVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – As a way to bring awareness to the mental health struggles today’s youth are facing, the Center for Family Life & Recovery (CFLR) partnered with local community partners to host their first-ever “Youth Mental Health Day” at Erwin Park in Boonville....

cnyhomepage.com

Town of Webb housing crisis

TOWN OF WEBB, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – “This type of housing is not meant for the snowmobiles, it’s not meant for the seasonal summer people, this is meant for the people that are going to serve those summer and seasonal residents,” said Robert Calli, Executive Director of People First.
UTICA, NY
beckersspine.com

4 spine surgeon moves in June

Here are four spine surgeons who joined new practices or assumed new titles in June:. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. 1. Ronald Warnick, MD, was named program director of radiosurgery and neuro-oncology at Cincinnati-based Mayfield Brain and Spine. 2. Pierce Nunley, MD, was named to 3Spine's medical advisory...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Mosquito-borne virus detected in Madison County

The Madison County Health Department has discovered a virus through its surveillance program that collects and tests mosquitoes for diseases. The department says a mosquito pool tested positive for the Jamestown Canyon virus, which can spread to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. The tested mosquito pool was...
MADISON COUNTY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Child COVID-19 vaccine availability in Oneida County

ONEIDA COUNTY, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Now that The New York State Department of Health has approved a COVID-19 vaccine years of age where can you get your child vaccinated here in Oneida County? Dr. Daniel Gilmore says these vaccines actually widely available. “Right now it’s available through the health...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Utica Metro SWAT recognized for exemplary service

UTICA, Ny. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Thursday, June 30th, Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri, and Police Chief Mark Williams announced the Utica Metro SWAT team received recognition from the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services (NYSDHSES) for their exemplary service. “Utica residents have the best police force...
UTICA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Syracuse hospital to be consolidated with St. Peter’s

Trinity Health, the owner of St. Joseph's Hospital in Syracuse, is consolidating its leadership team with St. Peter's Hospital in Albany in an effort to save money. The administrative restructuring results in a regionalized hospital system and its senior-most leader is based in Albany.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

‘Fireworks Over Herkimer’ on June 30

HERKIMER, Ny. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Thursday, June 30th, Herkimer County Community College is hosting ‘Fireworks Over Herkimer’. The event takes place from 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm with fireworks starting at dusk. They will feature fun for the entire family including music by Soul Injection, food & beverages, bouncy houses, magicians & balloon artists, face painting, and other local community businesses and groups.
HERKIMER, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Sanctuary farm proposed on Woodchuck Hill Road

TOWN OF MANLIUS – Rescued farm animals may soon find a new home at a proposed farm sanctuary on Woodchuck Hill Road. Briarwood Farm Sanctuary would like to rent a barn and pastureland on land owned by the Central New York Land Trust at 7213 Woodchuck Hill Road. The barn previously housed horses but has been empty for the past three years.
MANLIUS, NY
informnny.com

‘Movie in the Park’ taking place in Watertown on July 28

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Watertown community will have the opportunity to watch a movie while enjoying the outdoors in July. According to the City of Watertown, Movie in the Park will take place on July 28 on Kite Hill in Thompson Park. Those who attend will be able to enjoy a showing of the Disney film Encanto at dusk, which is expected to be around 8:30 p.m.
13 WHAM

Search underway to find nursing home for killer set to be paroled

Penfield, N.Y. — The search is underway to find a nursing home for convicted killer James Moore. Two months ago, Moore, 89, was granted parole for the 1962 murder and rape of 14-year-old Pamela Moss of Penfield. 13WHAM has learned Moore is bedridden in prison and is a recent...
PENFIELD, NY
WKTV

Fourth of July: List of local fireworks and festivities

Herkimer College: ‘Fireworks over Herkimer’ festivities begin at 6 p.m. with fireworks scheduled for 9 p.m. The Old Forge Fourth of July celebration will be held 4 - 9 p.m. There will be music at the Lakefront and fireworks over Old Forge Pond. Oneida County. July 2. Vernon.
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Little Falls Cheese Festival ramps up for lucky #7

LITTLE FALLS, NY – The Little Falls Cheese Festival committee has kicked off plans for the city’s seventh annual Cheese Festival, which will be held Saturday, October 1, 2022. This year’s festival promises to be the biggest and best yet, running a full gamut of New York cheesemakers, gourmet foods, craft beverages, and more on Main Street from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
LITTLE FALLS, NY
wwnytv.com

Police locate missing teen

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - State Police say a missing Jefferson County teen has been located. Troopers say 15-year-old Karli Crosby was found safe and in good health. Police thanked the public for helping them with their search. Crosby was last seen on June 22 in the town of Brownville....
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
Romesentinel.com

MVCC announces new hires, promotions and title changes

UTICA — Mohawk Valley Community College has announced the following new appointments, employee title changes, and promotions as approved by the Board of Trustees:. • Salina Billins has transitioned to director of opportunity programs and will provide leadership for the overall administration of MVCC’s Educational Opportunity Program and the Collegiate Science and Technology Entry Program grant, including supervision, budget management, grant requirement compliance, and program assessment. Billins has been with MVCC since 2012 in a variety of capacities, beginning as a GEAR UP Academic Specialist, Completion Coach, GEAR UP Coordinator, and most recently as Director of the EOP. She also is a Leadership Co-Facilitator for MVCC’s Center for Leadership Excellence’s Neighborhoods Rising series.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Oneida Water Dept. warns of discoloration

ONEIDA — The city of Oneida Water Department is alerting area residents who receive municipal water to the possibility of some dirty water in a portion of the distribution system from early Thursday morning through Tuesday, July 5. The temporary discoloration may affect residents in Oneida, the Sherrill-Kenwood Water...
ONEIDA, NY
WKTV

New redevelopment initiative in Utica

People First has announced a new initiative called IMPACT Utica that will focus on local redevelopment projects. 2 housing projects planned through new IMPACT Utica initiative. PeopleFirst, formerly the Utica Housing Authority, has launched a new redevelopment initiative in the city of Utica.
UTICA, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Lowville resident accused of shoplifting, Troopers say

WATERTOWN- A Lewis County resident is accused of shoplifting from a North Country establishment, authorities say. It was shortly before 9:00 p.m. Wednesday when the New York State Police in Watertown arrested and charged Nichol R. Kohl, 29, of Lowville, NY with one misdemeanor count of petit larceny. According to...
LOWVILLE, NY
wwnytv.com

It was 90 degrees so why were Watertown’s pools closed?

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Beating the heat was more difficult than expected over the weekend in Watertown. That’s because no one could take a dip in city pools. As temperatures rose to 90 degrees over the weekend, there was no relief for Watertown residents as all three city pools were closed Sunday.
WATERTOWN, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Fayetteville home of Grover Cleveland up for sale

VILLAGE OF FAYETTEVILLE – The boyhood home of Grover Cleveland, the only United States president ever elected to two non-consecutive terms, has been put up for sale. Located at 109 Academy St. in Fayetteville, the 1,576-square-foot, single-family residence most recently belonged to Nancy Needham, who lived there for the last 27 years.
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Alliance Classical Players of Rome announce ‘Summer Reflections’ series

ROME, Ny. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Alliance Classical Players of the Rome Art and Community Center’s (RACC) Pavilion has announced that it will be returning with the 2022 outdoor ‘Summer Reflections’ chamber music concerts series starting in July. “We have a full summer of chamber music packed...
ROME, NY

