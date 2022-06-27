‘Youth Mental Health Day’ at Erwin Park

UTICA — Mohawk Valley Community College has announced the following new appointments, employee title changes, and promotions as approved by the Board of Trustees:. • Salina Billins has transitioned to director of opportunity programs and will provide leadership for the overall administration of MVCC’s Educational Opportunity Program and the Collegiate Science and Technology Entry Program grant, including supervision, budget management, grant requirement compliance, and program assessment. Billins has been with MVCC since 2012 in a variety of capacities, beginning as a GEAR UP Academic Specialist, Completion Coach, GEAR UP Coordinator, and most recently as Director of the EOP. She also is a Leadership Co-Facilitator for MVCC’s Center for Leadership Excellence’s Neighborhoods Rising series.

