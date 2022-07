The Colorado Avalanche celebrated their third Stanley Cup title at Thursday's parade in Denver by mingling with fans, much to the confusion of local police. Avs defenseman Bowen Byram was seen talking to a group of fans along the route, but was quickly ordered to move onto the opposite side of the barricade by one officer, who had mistaken the 21-year-old holding two cans of beer for a drunken fan.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO