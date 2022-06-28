ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

New indictments returned in Texas against convicted murderer

By Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Four new capital murder indictments were returned Tuesday against a convicted murderer from the Dallas-area, with authorities now having brought charges against him in the deaths of 22 older women in Collin and adjoining Dallas County.

A Collin County grand jury indicted Billy Chemirmir, 50, on single capital murder counts in each of the 2017 deaths of Marilyn Bixler, 90; Diane Delahunty, 79; Helen Lee, 82; and Mamie Miya, 93.

Chemirmir already has been convicted in Dallas County of capital murder in the 2018 death of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris . Prosecutors were not seeking the death penalty, so Chemirmir was sentenced automatically to life in prison without parole.

“These indictments should serve as a reminder that every victim of a violent crime deserves to have their case investigated and prosecuted, and Collin County law enforcement and prosecutors will work every day to hold violent offenders accountable," said Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis in a statement.

Chemirmir remained Tuesday in the Dallas County jail awaiting a trial scheduled for October. Court documents listed no attorney for the defendant.

This story has been corrected to show that Billy Chemirmir is a convicted murderer and an accused serial killer.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

