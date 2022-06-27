ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

FBI raids Orlando Museum of Art over Basquiat exhibit

By Ben Montgomery
Axios Tampa Bay
Axios Tampa Bay
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2StgZI_0gOxxbUu00

Remember those never-before-seen Jean-Michel Basquiat paintings displayed at the Orlando Museum of Art that the FBI's Art Crime Team began investigating last month? The FBI has them now.

What's happening: On Friday, FBI agents raided the Orlando Museum of Art, taking all 25 works that had been part of an exhibition on the life and work of Basquiat, reports the New York Times , which first aired suspicions that the pieces were phonies.

  • An affidavit for the search warrant called the collection's origin story into question, and raised doubt about the authenticity of the paintings, which are on scraps of cardboard.
  • The 41-page affidavit posited two possible crimes — conspiracy and wire fraud — and the FBI's investigation had revealed "false information related to the alleged prior ownership of the paintings."

Flashback: The Basquiat exhibit — titled "Heroes & Monsters" — boasted 25 of the late artist's paintings said to have been "lost" for 30 years in a storage unit in California.

  • Per the museum, a "picker" bought the contents of the storage unit for $15,000 at an auction.
  • In 2012, the picker reportedly tracked down the unit's renter, who confirmed that he bought the Basquiat paintings in 1982 on the recommendation of a friend.

Of note: Before his death from a drug overdose in 1988, Basquiat is believed to have made approximately 2,100 pieces of art.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay gets Michelin honors but snubbed for stars

The Michelin stars have aligned in Florida — but visibility is hazy in Tampa Bay.Driving the news: The Michelin Guide awarded its first stars in the Sunshine State Thursday, adding 15 spots in Miami, Orlando and Tampa Bay to its 2022 guide.Florida is Michelin's fifth U.S. destination after New York, D.C., Chicago and California.Why it matters: The honor certifies Tampa Bay as a tourist hot spot for more than just its beaches.And it keeps Florida on the foodie map, since the James Beard Awards snubbed the whole state this year.But, but, but: Tampa Bay didn't actually get any stars. Three...
TAMPA, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

Axios Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
5K+
Followers
814
Post
770K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Tampa Bay, anchored by Ben Montgomery and Selene San Felice, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/tampa-bay

Comments / 0

Community Policy