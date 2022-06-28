VIDEO: Hoodoo Mural Festival returning to Amarillo this October

CLARENDON, Texas (KFDA) - Clarendon will be hosting their 145th Annual Saints’ Roost Celebration, starting this evening. The event will be starting tonight June 30, through July 2. There will be live music, food vendors and more. For details of the events shows, click here.
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Symphony receives a $2,000 grant from Texas Women for the Arts to expand arts access. The grants fund will be used to support Kinderkonzerts, an educational program for K-2nd grade students. “The Amarillo Symphony is very grateful to TWA for their investment in the...
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo announced on Thursday the Fourth of July holiday schedule. The city released a list of business schedules and times for the holiday weekend: City Hall: Closed on Monday, July 4; Amarillo City Transit: Closed on Monday, July 4; Amarillo Public Library System: Normal hours of operation on […]
So when I moved to Amarillo, one thing struck me right between the eyes surprisingly one night. On the weekends, the wife and I have a tendency to stay up later. Without fail, we'll get hungry around midnight or so. In Austin, I'd just hop on one of my pizza...
Why is Amarillo growing to the Southwest? That question is asked over and over again. I think I may have an answer for you as to why everyone seems to be building in that direction. Follow the Water!. I ran across the most interesting post on Facebook that seemed to...
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Whether you’re a new resident or a tourist, pronouncing place names across the High Plains can be an embarrassing nightmare. However, MyHighPlains.com has collected a cheat sheet for you to use to talk along with the High Plains’ born-and-raised. We asked our community to chime in and let us know about […]
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Area Foundation, a large facilitator of nonprofits recently received a $3 million building permit for new headquarters. Right now, the center is at 801 S Fillmore St. on the seventh floor, Amarillo Area Foundation says this new location will allow its resources to be more accessible.
The saga of Amarillo Poker Club seems to have taken a turn recently. There has been plenty of drama. At one point, it seemed all hope was lost. Then, it was announced the club would be open and everyone was excited. That was followed up by a message that the club would have to wait to open.
The building was demolished back in 2015 but the stories live on. This apartment once located at 1601 S Jackson was once the place to be. They were built and originally called the Palo Duro Apartments. The apartments would have nice pictures of tenants that lined up the hallways. These...
Ok, so the big thing around town seems to be why Lubbock is better than Amarillo. Or vice versa, why Amarillo is better than Lubbock. Here's what I don't understand. How can you compare two cities, or two things for that matter, that are literally nothing alike?. Comparing the two...
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The National Junior Limousin Cattle Show taking place at the Amarillo National Center this week is hosting kids and cattle from all over the United States. Bret Begert, Co-Chair of the National Junior Limousin show, says that this event will bring over 600 people to the...
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Lake Meredith will be undergoing maintenance at the Spring Canyon Recreation area and Cedar Canyon. The maintenance will focus on routine road repairs and surface water retention areas at spring canyon as well as drainage clearing and boat ramp repairs for Cedar Canyon. Minimal closures are...
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Hey Amarillo has just announced its 2022 Beer fest set for 6:00 p.m. on July 23 at Starlight Ranch. According to organizers, the event will feature breweries, live music, food trucks, various vendors, and a concert featuring a Def Leppard tribute band for the family to enjoy. The following is a […]
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The newest addition to Canyon ISD, West Plains High School, is almost ready for the school year and that includes fall sports. Athletes captured their first glimpse inside some of the new facilities this week. After three weeks of summer workouts, the West Plains Wolves were...
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Dr. Paul Matney will speak at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial on Saturday. The first Saturday of each month, the memorial hosts a one-hour lecture on topics related to military history. Dr. Matney will speak about his father Captain Carl P. Matney and his experience landing...
This is something I have been waiting for. This prime real estate has been sitting vacant since Leal's closed during the pandemic. Before Leal's, it was the local favorite in Gardski's. Oh, how I miss both of those restaurants. Since it has been sitting empty they did some remodeling to...
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A new food truck is offering healthy alternatives and some other existing food trucks are growing in Amarillo. Food trucks are all the craze and it’s convenient for customers — owners say it works both ways. Fruition Fruit Blendz is just under two months...
It’s officially summer: the Canyon Farmers’ Market opened Saturday, June 11, on the square. “It’s a good way to start the summer,” Veva Valdez said as she strolled the square. “It’s a good way to see all your Canyon friends. My Amarillo friends came to visit, and I am showing them around.”
Earlier I had posted about the convenience store battle in Amarillo. In the comments of one of our social media posts, somebody mentioned that Toot 'n Totum and Pak-A-Sak were connected. Instead of just pondering and thinking, "Nah, that doesn't sound right." I decided to do some research to see...
