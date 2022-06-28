ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

VIDEO: Hoodoo Mural Festival returning to Amarillo this October

KFDA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe newest addition to Canyon ISD, West Plains High...

www.newschannel10.com

KFDA

Clarendon hosting 145th Annual Saints’ Roost through July 2

CLARENDON, Texas (KFDA) - Clarendon will be hosting their 145th Annual Saints’ Roost Celebration, starting this evening. The event will be starting tonight June 30, through July 2. There will be live music, food vendors and more. For details of the events shows, click here.
CLARENDON, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Symphony receives $2,000 grant to expand arts access

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Symphony receives a $2,000 grant from Texas Women for the Arts to expand arts access. The grants fund will be used to support Kinderkonzerts, an educational program for K-2nd grade students. “The Amarillo Symphony is very grateful to TWA for their investment in the...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Is ANYTHING Open Past 11PM In Amarillo?

So when I moved to Amarillo, one thing struck me right between the eyes surprisingly one night. On the weekends, the wife and I have a tendency to stay up later. Without fail, we'll get hungry around midnight or so. In Austin, I'd just hop on one of my pizza...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Area Foundation moving to new location in heart of Downtown

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Area Foundation, a large facilitator of nonprofits recently received a $3 million building permit for new headquarters. Right now, the center is at 801 S Fillmore St. on the seventh floor, Amarillo Area Foundation says this new location will allow its resources to be more accessible.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Lake Meredith is undergoing maintenance at Spring Canyon Recreation area

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Lake Meredith will be undergoing maintenance at the Spring Canyon Recreation area and Cedar Canyon. The maintenance will focus on routine road repairs and surface water retention areas at spring canyon as well as drainage clearing and boat ramp repairs for Cedar Canyon. Minimal closures are...
CANYON, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Hey Amarillo Beer Fest 2022 announced

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Hey Amarillo has just announced its 2022 Beer fest set for 6:00 p.m. on July 23 at Starlight Ranch. According to organizers, the event will feature breweries, live music, food trucks, various vendors, and a concert featuring a Def Leppard tribute band for the family to enjoy. The following is a […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Wolves workout in new West Plains facility

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The newest addition to Canyon ISD, West Plains High School, is almost ready for the school year and that includes fall sports. Athletes captured their first glimpse inside some of the new facilities this week. After three weeks of summer workouts, the West Plains Wolves were...
WEST PLAINS, MO
KFDA

Dr. Paul Matney to speak at Texas Panhandle War Memorial

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Dr. Paul Matney will speak at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial on Saturday. The first Saturday of each month, the memorial hosts a one-hour lecture on topics related to military history. Dr. Matney will speak about his father Captain Carl P. Matney and his experience landing...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

New in Amarillo: Food truck fleet

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A new food truck is offering healthy alternatives and some other existing food trucks are growing in Amarillo. Food trucks are all the craze and it’s convenient for customers — owners say it works both ways. Fruition Fruit Blendz is just under two months...
AMARILLO, TX
canyonnews.com

Canyon Farmers’ Market officially open for summer

It’s officially summer: the Canyon Farmers’ Market opened Saturday, June 11, on the square. “It’s a good way to start the summer,” Veva Valdez said as she strolled the square. “It’s a good way to see all your Canyon friends. My Amarillo friends came to visit, and I am showing them around.”
CANYON, TX
Mix 94.1

Interesting Thought: These Two Rivals Could Be Connected

Earlier I had posted about the convenience store battle in Amarillo. In the comments of one of our social media posts, somebody mentioned that Toot 'n Totum and Pak-A-Sak were connected. Instead of just pondering and thinking, "Nah, that doesn't sound right." I decided to do some research to see...
AMARILLO, TX

