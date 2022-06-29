ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
37 "Stranger Things" Season 4 Side-By-Sides That Show What Was Happening Behind The Scenes Vs. On The Show

By Nora Dominick
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

🚨 Warning: There are MASSIVE spoilers ahead for Stranger Things Season 4! 🚨

1. First, here's Sadie Sink filming the beginning of Max's encounter with Vecna in "Dear Billy."

Netflix / Via youtu.be

2. Vecna's Upside Down lair was made up of a combination of practical set design and digital effects.

Netflix / Via youtu.be

3. This is Sadie Sink stepping into the Upside Down version of the Creel house, which actually included a staircase that the crew built.

Netflix / Via youtu.be

4. Chrissy's dead body in Vecna's Upside Down lair was a dummy, which they then added more effects onto during post-production.

Netflix / Via youtu.be

5. Sadie Sink and her stunt double were dragged by a rope in order to get the shot where the Upside Down vines pull Max.

Netflix / Via youtu.be

6. Here's Sadie Sink and Jamie Campbell Bower filming the moment when Vecna and Max come face-to-face for the first time.

Netflix / Via youtu.be

7. And here's another angle that shows how absolutely incredible and terrifying Vecna's makeup is in real life.

Netflix / Via youtu.be

8. Here's Sadie Sink and Jamie Campbell Bower giving amazing performances when Max is held hostage by vines and Vecna hears her friends trying to save her.

Netflix / Via youtu.be

9. Sadie Sink's stunt double did a lot of the falling moments during the "Running Up That Hill" montage, like the one below where Max slides in a pool of blood.

Netflix / Via youtu.be

10. Here's Sadie Sink running for her life as Max tries to reach her friends and escape.

Netflix / Via youtu.be

11. This is Sadie Sink getting hoisted up on wires after Dustin, Lucas, and Steve start playing "Running Up That Hill" for Max.

Netflix / Via Twitter: @Stranger_Things

12. And, here's another cool angle of how they filmed the moment when Max lifts off the ground while in Vecna's trance.

Netflix / Via Twitter: @Stranger_Things

You can watch the video side-by-side below:

🎥the shot vs. the setup 🎥

@Stranger_Things 02:00 PM - 11 Jun 2022

13. This is Jamie Campbell Bower filming the spinning moment at the end of Episode 7, when One is thrust into the Upside Down by Eleven.

Netflix / Via Twitter: @Stranger_Things

14. And, here's Jamie Campbell Bower screaming his lungs out while shooting the scene when One transforms into Vecna.

Netflix / Via Twitter: @Stranger_Things

You can watch the video side-by-side below:

loving @Jamiebower but hating vecna. yes we exist.

@Stranger_Things 07:03 PM - 27 Jun 2022

15. Here's Millie Bobby Brown and the crew shooting the moment at the roller rink when Angela and her friends tease Eleven.

Netflix / Via Twitter: @Stranger_Things

16. Millie Bobby Brown filming the moment when Eleven begins to cry while getting bullied by Angela and her friends.

Netflix / Via Twitter: @Stranger_Things

17. A crew member behind the camera actually tossed a milkshake at Millie Bobby Brown during this scene.

Netflix / Via Twitter: @Stranger_Things

18. And here's how they safely filmed the moment when Eleven slips and falls in the middle of the rollerskating rink.

Netflix / Via Twitter: @Stranger_Things

You can watch the video side-by-side below:

going inside the only scene that scares me as much as the vecna ones

@Stranger_Things 10:00 PM - 18 Jun 2022

19. Here's Logan Riley Bruner, who plays Fred, getting hoisted into the air during Fred's Vecna moment in Episode 2.

3 weeks until volume 2, hang in there!

@strangerwriters 04:20 PM - 09 Jun 2022
Netflix

20. All of the scenes filmed on the lake were shot in a huge convention center in Atlanta, where they built an enormous water tank.

Netflix / Via youtu.be

21. Here's Joseph Quinn, Maya Hawke, Natalia Dyer, and Joe Keery shooting a moment in the boat from Episode 6.

Netflix / Via youtu.be

22. And this is Joe Keery getting ready to dive in the — probably freezing — water.

Netflix / Via youtu.be

23. The crew built a set underwater for when Steve dives down to find The Gate. Here's Joe Keery filming the moment when Steve finds it for the first time.

Netflix / Via youtu.be

24. This is Joe Keery shooting the scene when Steve is dragged back underwater and into the Upside Down.

Netflix / Via youtu.be

25. And, here's another angle of Joe Keery preparing to film Steve's big underwater scene in Episode 6.

Netflix / Via youtu.be

26. Natalia Dyer preparing to get slimed while filming a moment from Episode 7 where Nancy, Robin, Steve, and Eddie are trapped in the Upside Down.

Slime time

@strangerwriters 09:00 PM - 02 Jun 2022
Netflix

27. Millie Bobby Brown just hanging in between takes while filming Eleven's big showdown with One.

When Netflix asks if you want to “Skip Intro”:

@strangerwriters 03:57 PM - 13 Jun 2022
Netflix

28. Here's Millie Bobby Brown pumping up Matthew Modine and Martie Blair, who played young Eleven in Season 4.

Netflix / Via Twitter: @strangerwriters

You can watch the behind-the-scenes video below:

To get revved up for a big scene, Millie often does jumping jacks. She taught this to Martie…and then Matthew Modine picked it up. Never too late to learn new tricks!

@strangerwriters 03:36 PM - 08 Jun 2022

29. This is what the Demogorgon fighting pit that Hopper finds himself in while trapped in Russia looks like.

Netflix / Via youtu.be

30. Here's the Stranger Things crew getting ready to film Hopper's railroad moments.

Netflix / Via youtu.be

31. Finn Wolfhard, Gabriella Pizzolo, Noah Schnapp, and Charlie Heaton film the moment when Suzie gives Mike the coordinates to The Nina Project.

Netflix / Via youtu.be

32. Here's Finn Wolfhard shooting the moment when Suzie's sibling shoots him in the head with a toy arrow.

Netflix / Via youtu.be

33. Here's what it looked like for Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, and Joe Keery to shoot the moment where they wait for Max to visit Billy's grave.

Netflix / Via youtu.be

34. The massive shootout in the Byers's California home in "Dear Billy" was filmed in one take. So, here's a side-by-side of the cast walking through the scene vs. the finished product.

Netflix / Via youtu.be

35. And here's another look at filming this amazing one-shot moment where Jonathan, Mike, and Will are running for their lives.

Netflix / Via youtu.be

36. Natalia Dyer prepares to shoot a moment at Pennhurst Mental Hospital, where Nancy and Robin go to speak to Victor Creel.

Netflix / Via Twitter: @Stranger_Things

37. And finally, here's what it looked like behind the scenes while filming the moment when Dustin, Erica, and Lucas realize they can talk to Steve, Nancy, Robin, and Eddie through the lights.

Netflix / Via Twitter: @Stranger_Things

You can see even more Stranger Things Season 4 behind-the-scenes photos here .

