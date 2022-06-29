37 "Stranger Things" Season 4 Side-By-Sides That Show What Was Happening Behind The Scenes Vs. On The Show

As Stranger Things 4 wraps up, we all know what’s going to happen. It may not happen this season, but it will happen soon. Someone has to die, and it needs to be someone big. And if someone does have to die, for the love of all things Dungeons and Dragons, Stranger Things should kill off Jonathan (Charlie Heaton).
Ending with a major character death has become a trope so common, it now feels inevitable. Harry Potter killed Dumbledore. The MCU killed Iron Man (and old age killed Captain America, probably). Star Wars killed Han, Leia, and Luke. Game of Thrones...
Comments / 0