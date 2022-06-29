37 "Stranger Things" Season 4 Side-By-Sides That Show What Was Happening Behind The Scenes Vs. On The Show

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched Episodes 8 and 9 of “Stranger Things 4,” now streaming on Netflix. Jamie Campbell Bower’s Vecna is one of the scariest baddies to hit Hawkins, Ind., since the Mind Flayer and Demogorgon, and he’s so terrifying that he made Mille Bobby Brown cry. In an interview with Variety, Bower explains, “They brought her up into a position where she’s bound. I walked up to her [as Vecna] and she burst into tears. She wouldn’t look at me and she was visibly just disgusted by the whole thing.” Brown wasn’t...

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 HOURS AGO