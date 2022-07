AUBURN, Ala. – Returning to the court for the third season of the Brent Crouch era, Auburn volleyball released its 2022 schedule on Tuesday. "We are going to have a young, talented squad this year, perhaps one of the youngest in the country," Crouch said. "I expect multiple freshmen to have major and probably starting roles. Accordingly, we have scheduled knowing that we need some early time on the road to connect and team build, a process that happens faster on road trips. I also expect our team to be substantially improved as the year progresses in tandem with the development of the freshmen and sophomores. Our preseason schedule sets us up for that development, and we will be ready for the rigors of the SEC season while we compete against many of the best teams in the NCAA. This will be an exciting year!"

